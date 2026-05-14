Nintendo Switch Online Adding Special Challenges, Starting With Donkey Kong Series Including Bananza

Achievements? Trophies? Pfft. We got trading cards, bay bay!

The NSO apps are getting a new twist on weekly challenges.

A "DK Challenge" has been announced to begin tonight and run through September 1. Accessed through the Switch / Switch 2's Nintendo Switch Online icons, players will have to complete challenges across the Super Nintendo and Game Boy libraries (and possibly the NES) in Donkey Kong games to earn collectible trading cards. Additional challenges of varying difficulty will be available to Donkey Kong Bananza owners.

DK Bananza will also receive new content in Emerald Rush to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Super Mario. The first wave will be available today and future waves will be available roughly every 3-4 weeks.