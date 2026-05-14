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Xenoblade Series Blowing Up On Switch 2 With New Game, Switch 2 Editions Of Original Trilogy

by Donald Theriault - June 9, 2026, 11:20 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo Direct

Sadly, they did not mention pulling the gacha system out of XC2.

The Xenoblade series is going all out on Switch 2.

Today's Nintendo Direct confirmed a brand new entry in the Xenoblade series will be available next year. Known as Xenoblade Genesis, the RPG appears to be centered on a school.

Additionally, Switch 2 Editions of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 - 3 will be available throughout the rest of 2026. New content, including a vehicle travel option for 1 and battle challenges for 3, will be included in the collection. The dates are:

  • Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: Digital / upgrade today, physical July 30
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Digital / upgrade July 30, physical October 1
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Digital / upgrade and physical Dec 3
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