Nintendo Downloads - June 4, 2026

For the Switch 2's first anniversary, we get to greet the most annoying Chad in video games since Warden.

As is standard for the week of Too Many Game Presentations (the news desk is already stocking up on amphetamines for the Wholesome Direct on Saturday), it's a slow week in terms of quantity compared to most. There is one Big Deal game for Switch 2 owners for its first birthday, though, as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takes you to the point of... ok, did the clock restart on the big spoiler because of Rebirth or has the statute of limitations passed? (And does it even matter?) With another overhyped festival kicking off next week, Konami's eFootball will also be coming to Switch 2 as well. And no, Isekai Villain does not see you play as Truck-kun.

Slim offerings remain on the original Switch, unless you want to see the Kunio-kun boys tackle Journey to the West.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Stray and RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic both got Switch 2 releases with upgrades - or at least that was the plan, but Stray's was delayed to an unspecified tech issue. (Should be free when it drops.) Namco also brought Little Nightmares II to Switch 2. It was also a three Archives week from Hamster, with Namco's Ace Driver making a cross-generation console debut, late-1990s shooter for (we assume) the PlayStation Geki-Oh ShienRyu, and what may be the first time we got an Archives 2 release for a previously released Archives game with a new version of Tatakae! Big Fighter.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: The eShop screenshots for Marchen Veil II (much like its prequel last year at this time) seem to suggest yes, but if there's a story to be found in the action RPG you won't be able to read it.

North America

Switch 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (US$49.99/C$66.99: Wednesday)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers ($29.99/$39.99)

Isekai Villain ($20.99/$29.49)

eFootball Kick-Off ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Isekai Villain ($0.99/$1.49)

Switch

Isekai Villain ($19.99/$27.99)

River City Saga: Journey to the West ($19.99/$26.99)

Liquor Store Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Monday)

Tale of Dark Lands ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Counter Call - Half Escape Shooter ($9.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Scarlet Wolf ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Sora - Songs of the Stone ($9.99/$14.99)

Car Racing - Auto & Formula Sport ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Steamboat Incident ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Kitten Island 2 ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Lord of the Click 4 ($7.99/$10.99)

Lord of the Click 5 ($7.99/$10.99)

Helicopter Shooter - Hot Ace Heli War Borne ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Marchen Veil II PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Crystalase ($6.99/$8.99)

Crayon Magic World ($6.10-/$8.30-)

Fish In ($5.99/$7.99)

Seals from the Frosty Bay ($5.99/$8.16: Friday)

Springbot: The Last Spark ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Rolling Wheels ($4.99/$6.99)

Golem Lights ($4.99/$6.83)

The Fallen Kingdom ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

D.U.M.B.E.R Ducks ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

The Vanishing Train ($4.39/$5.96)

1000 Questions to be Chosen by the Cat Lord ($3.99/$5.39)

Brain Training! Order Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Hidden Oddities in Everday Life Mystery ($3.99/$5.39)

Mosaic Quiz Fastest Finger Battle ($3.99/$5.39)

Animal Puzzles ($2.99/$3.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Anmyeon-eup ($1.00-/$1.37)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Nintendo Indie Sale is on until June 8, including record lows on Spiritfarer (90% off), Slay the Spire (80%), and Sea of Stars (40% off). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Rugby League 26 (€69.99/£59.99: Friday)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (€59.99/£49.99: Wednesday)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (€29.99/£24.99)

Isekai Villain (€20.99/£18.89)

eFootball Kick-Off (€19.99/£15.98: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Isekai Villain (€0.99/£0.89)

Switch

Furry Girls Paradise: Love & Fun (€24.90-/£22.50-)

Furry Pride Paradise: Love & Fun (€24.90-/£22.50-)

River City Saga: Journey to the West (€19.99/£16.53: Wednesday)

Isekai Villain (€19.99/£17.99)

Cutie Squad: Crime War (€16.99/£14.99: Monday)

Liquor Store Simulator (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Tale of Dark Lands (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Scarlet Wolf (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sora - Songs of the Stone (€9.99/£9.99)

Spire Blast (€9.99/£8.99)

Steamboat Incident (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Viking Farm (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Counter Call - Half Escape Shooter (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Lord of the Click 4 (€7.99/£7.19)

Lord of the Click 5 (€7.99/£7.19)

Helicopter Shooter - Hot Ace Heli War Borne (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Crystalase (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

EggConsole Marchen Veil II PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Fish In (€5.99/£5.39)

Crayon Magic World (€5.50-/£4.99)

Seals from the Frosty Bay (€5.20-/£4.69)

Springbot: The Last Spark (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Rolling Wheels (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Golem Lights (€4.99/£4.49)

D.U.M.B.E.R Ducks (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

The Fallen Kingdom (€4.99/£3.99: Friday)

The Vanishing Train (€3.69/£3.29)

Animal Puzzles (€2.99/£2.69)

Brain Training! Order Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Criminal Profile: Who Is The Culprit? (€2.49/£2.24)

Even Native Japanese Struggle Japanese Kanji Fill-in Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Hidden Oddities in Everday Life Mystery (€2.49/£2.24)

Mosaic Quiz Fastest Finger Battle (€2.49/£2.24)

Slot and Learn Katakana (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Anmyeon-eup (€1.00-/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

A-Train 9 Evolution (¥12980)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (¥6578: Wednesday)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (¥4600)

eFootball Kick-Off (¥3850)

Isekai Villain (¥1640: Friday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Isekai Villain (¥100: Friday)

Switch

River City Saga: Journey to the West (¥2970)

The Last Case of John Morley (¥2420)

Sora - Songs of the Stone (¥1600)

Car Racing - Auto & Formula Sport (¥1599)

Isekai Villain (¥1540: Friday)

Lord of the Click 4 (¥1320)

Lord of the Click 5 (¥1320)

Counter Call - Half Escape Shooter (¥1299)

Helicopter Shooter - Hot Ace Heli War Borne (¥1299)

Steamboat Incident (¥1200: Friday)

Rolling Wheels (¥999)

Scarlet Wolf (¥990)

Tale of Dark Lands (¥990)

EggConsole Marchen Veil II PC-9801 (¥980)

Seals from the Frosty Bay (¥950)

Fish In (¥939)

Crayon Magic World (¥850)

Crystalase (¥777)

The Vanishing Train (¥690)

Springbot: The Last Spark (¥500)

Golem Lights (¥499)

Animal Puzzles (¥470)

Don't Overlook The Oddity (¥420)

Ninja 3-Choice Test (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Anmyeon-eup (¥100)