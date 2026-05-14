Atari Announces GameCube Godzilla Remaster And Barbie Collection From Digital Eclipse

Somehow, it seems unlikely that either one of those were on anyone's radar this week.
The new Atari is going to two extremes with a remaster and a new game collection announced today.
After retail leaks earlier today, Atari officially confirmed a remastered edition of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee would be available for Switch 2 and Switch on November 3. The remaster will run the game under Unreal Engine 5, and the Switch 2 version will have a physical release.
The other announcement was the second Digital Eclipse collection of the week, with Barbie Rewind set to release on November 12 for Switch 2 and Switch. The collection promises 16 games, though only 11 were identified between the trailer and later confirmation that one of the games was the previously unreleased Super Nintendo / Sega Genesis game Barbie: Vacation Adventure. The other games:
- Barbie (1991)
- Barbie Game Girl (1992)
- Barbie Super Model (1993)
- Barbie Vacation Adventure (1994)
- Barbie Race and Ride (1999)
- Barbie Super Sports (1999)
- Barbie Pet Recue (2001)
- Barbie Groovy Games (2002)
- Secret Agent Barbie: Royal Jewel Mission (2002)
- Barbie Horse Adventure: Blue Ribbon Race (2003)
- The Barbie Diaries: High School Mystery (2006)
A physical edition is available for the Switch version, either standalone or with a version that contains a Barbie with Atari-branded clothing.