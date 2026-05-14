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Atari Announces GameCube Godzilla Remaster And Barbie Collection From Digital Eclipse

by Donald Theriault - June 6, 2026, 4:55 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Atari

Somehow, it seems unlikely that either one of those were on anyone's radar this week.

The new Atari is going to two extremes with a remaster and a new game collection announced today.

After retail leaks earlier today, Atari officially confirmed a remastered edition of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee would be available for Switch 2 and Switch on November 3. The remaster will run the game under Unreal Engine 5, and the Switch 2 version will have a physical release.

The other announcement was the second Digital Eclipse collection of the week, with Barbie Rewind set to release on November 12 for Switch 2 and Switch. The collection promises 16 games, though only 11 were identified between the trailer and later confirmation that one of the games was the previously unreleased Super Nintendo / Sega Genesis game Barbie: Vacation Adventure. The other games:

  • Barbie (1991)
  • Barbie Game Girl (1992)
  • Barbie Super Model (1993)
  • Barbie Vacation Adventure (1994)
  • Barbie Race and Ride (1999)
  • Barbie Super Sports (1999)
  • Barbie Pet Recue (2001)
  • Barbie Groovy Games (2002)
  • Secret Agent Barbie: Royal Jewel Mission (2002)
  • Barbie Horse Adventure: Blue Ribbon Race (2003)
  • The Barbie Diaries: High School Mystery (2006)

A physical edition is available for the Switch version, either standalone or with a version that contains a Barbie with Atari-branded clothing.

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