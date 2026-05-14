PC Gaming Show Closes Out Main Summer Game Fest Weekend With More Switch 2 And Switch Games

And they didn't use the full two hours this time, blessedly.
The PC Gaming Show is traditionally the dropper of the checkered flag for Summer Game Fest weekend, and as usual it brought some new details for the Switch family.
- New Dave the Diver DLC called "In The Jungle" will be available June 18.
- Valheim, the viking-themed survival smash hit, will finally go 1.0 on September 9 and will release on Switch 2 the same day.
- Nightdive Studios announced remastered versions of Thief: The Dark Project (1998) for Switch 2 and Switch this winter, with major voice actors reprising their roles.
- Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy, the final game in the horror series which began with Switch entries, will jump to Switch 2 for its final game in 2026.
- Cassette Beasts 2002, the sequel to the musical monster collector, was shown and confirmed a Switch 2 version though no date was given.