Several New Stories Coming To Switch And Switch 2 Via Story Rich Showcase

Come for the free upgrades, stay for a pretty good pun actually.
Fellow Traveler (publishers of 1000xResist and the Citizen Sleeper games among others) held their first showcase focused on story-laden games this year. The new Switch 2 and Switch items from the show:
- The Citizen Sleeper games will release Switch 2 Editions on June 25, and the critically acclaimed games will offer no-cost upgrades for existing Switch owners.
- Also receiving a Switch 2 release this year with a free upgrade is Demonschool, and in a possibly related story "Demon Laden Content" focused on puzzle battles will be available as well.
- The Mermaid Mask, the murder mystery followup to Tangle Tower, will tell its tales on Switch 2 and Switch July 16.
- ShelfLife: Art School Detective, which crosses a murder mystery with a dating sim, was announced for Switch release but with no release date.