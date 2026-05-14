We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Several New Stories Coming To Switch And Switch 2 Via Story Rich Showcase

by Donald Theriault - June 6, 2026, 2:08 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Story Rich Showcase

Come for the free upgrades, stay for a pretty good pun actually.

Fellow Traveler (publishers of 1000xResist and the Citizen Sleeper games among others) held their first showcase focused on story-laden games this year. The new Switch 2 and Switch items from the show:

  • The Citizen Sleeper games will release Switch 2 Editions on June 25, and the critically acclaimed games will offer no-cost upgrades for existing Switch owners.
  • Also receiving a Switch 2 release this year with a free upgrade is Demonschool, and in a possibly related story "Demon Laden Content" focused on puzzle battles will be available as well.
  • The Mermaid Mask, the murder mystery followup to Tangle Tower, will tell its tales on Switch 2 and Switch July 16.
  • ShelfLife: Art School Detective, which crosses a murder mystery with a dating sim, was announced for Switch release but with no release date.
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement