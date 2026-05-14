Monster Hunter Wilds Now In Development For Switch 2

Guess we're not getting a Rise followup anytime soon.

It appears Capcom woke up one morning and chose violence, as Monster Hunter Wilds is confirmed to be in development for Switch 2.

Following the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance at Summer Game Fest earlier today (the equivalent to Sunbreak for Monster Hunter Rise), Capcom posted a discussion video about the expansion and at the end confirmed a Switch 2 version of the 2025 hunter is now in development. The video is below: if the time jump doesn't go to the 9 minute and 30 second mark, that's where the confirmation is.

The original Monster Hunter Wilds, although initially popular when it released for PC and PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series last year, was also criticized for performance issues, especially on PC where a patch was required nearly a year later to fix an issue where the game was constantly checking for the purchase for each of the game's many downloadable content items individually.