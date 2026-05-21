Nintendo Downloads - June 18, 2026

Before we get the REAL Final Fantasy XVI in HD-2D, they're trying their hands at a Zelda.

Well after THAT happened, what do we have for an encore this week? Well, it starts with The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tale, the first game you can truly quibble the definition of "RPG" for with the HD-2D art style before they go back to whole-hog turn based later this year with Final Fantasy XVI... er, Resonance. For those who are on the outs with Squenix, possibly due to their use of Game Key Discs on PS5, there's also DenshaAttack from the last Partner Showcase (demo out, price TBD) and a Switch 2 version of and Roger because childhood trauma needed to run at 4k/60, or a new Observer (Bloober Team alert).

The Switch actually has a couple of neat finds buried among the slop this week with R-Type Tactics getting localized, Steam racing hit Parking Garage Rally Circuit, and a new version of the old Wii U game Scram Kitty and his Buddy On Rails.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: We already talked about the Direct, so a reminder that Xenoblade Chronicles got a double colon with a Switch 2 Edition of the Definitive Edition (apart from Rise of the Tomb Raider and Snowrunners).

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: The western eShop screenshots for Zodiac don't have any text at all. Which for a Japanese adventure game means "absolutely not".

North America

Switch 2

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Observer: System Redux ($39.99/$54.94)

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked ($29.99/$40.99: Tuesday)

Junkster ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

The Last Salvage Squad ($9.99/$12.99)

and Roger ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Denshattack! ($?/$?: Wednesday)

Switch

R-Type Tactics I+II Cosmos ($49.99/$59.99)

UsoNatsu -The Summer Romance Bloomed From A Lie- ($27.99/$37.99)

Tokyo Yakuza Idols: Save the Heart of a Rebel Boy ($24.90/$34.90)

Tokyo Yakuza Idols: Save the Heart of a Rebel Girl ($24.90/$34.90)

Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny ($19.99/$27.99)

Drive Rally ($19.99/$25.99)

The Coma 3: Bloodlines ($14.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Whipser of the House ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Strays POV Tales ($14.99/$20.49: Friday)

Space Dragons ($12.99/$17.79)

Speed Dates Summer Edition ($11.99/$16.00)

Auto Shop Simulator ($9.99/$13.99; Tuesday)

Super Scram Kitty ($9.99/$13.00)

Parking Garage Rally Circuit ($9.99/$12.99)

Soccer Kids Collection (QuByte Classics) ($9.99/$12.99)

The Last Salvage Squad ($9.99/$12.99)

Inversion: The Single Path ($8.99/$12.19)

Dungeon Raze ($8.99/$8.99)

Dialoop -Roguelite Puzzle- ($7.99/$10.49)

Offroad Craft Runner 4x4 Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

EggConsole Zodiac PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Car Guys ($6.00/$6.00: Tuesday)

Ultimate Wobble Run ($5.99/$8.25)

Grand Vegas Casino ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Planet Divers ($4.99/$6.99)

To Bee Jazz ($4.99/$6.83)

Alien Cat 2 - Retro Collectathon ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Immunuzzle ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Oni Station ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Dead End Escape ($3.99/$5.39)

Handsome Matching Face Memory Challenge ($3.99/$5.39)

Phrase Passport Japan A Travel Japanese Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

True or False: The World ($3.99/$5.39)

Fruits Slot Machine ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Fairy Tale Fighters ($3.00/$4.00)

Just. Press. The Button. ($2.99/$4.99)

P.I.S. File ($2.99/$3.59)

Kokoro Appliqué ($1.28/not released)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Draknek puzzle games are on sale until July 2 (reminder/disclosure: contributor Syrenne McNulty is a producer at the studio). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales (€69.99/£54.99)

Observer: System Redux (€39.99/£35.99)

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked (€28.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Junkster (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

The Last Salvage Squad (€9.75/£8.50)

and Roger (€4.99/£4.29: Wednesday)

Denshattack! (€?/£?: Wednesday)

Switch

R-Type Tactics I+II Cosmos (€49.99/£44.99)

Anime Feet Boys: The Charm Finder Quest (€24.90/£22.50)

Anime Feet Girls: The Charm Finder Quest (€24.90/£22.50)

Tokyo Yakuza Idols: Save the Heart of a Rebel Boy (€24.90/£22.50)

Tokyo Yakuza Idols: Save the Heart of a Rebel Girl (€24.90/£22.50)

Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny (€19.99/£17.99)

Drive Rally (€19.50/£16.75)

The Coma 3: Bloodlines (€14.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Strays POV Tales (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Whipser of the House (€14.79/£12.79: Wednesday)

Space Dragons (€12.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Speed Dates Summer Edition (€11.99/£10.99)

Auto Shop Simulator (€9.99/£8.99; Tuesday)

Soccer Kids Collection (QuByte Classics) (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

The Last Salvage Squad (€9.75/£8.50)

Inversion: The Single Path (€8.99/£8.99)

Super Scram Kitty (€8.99/£8.49)

Parking Garage Rally Circuit (€8.99/£8.09)

Dungeon Raze (€8.15/£7.15)

Offroad Craft Runner 4x4 Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Dialoop -Roguelite Puzzle- (€7.79/£6.69)

Car Guys (€6.00/£5.00: Tuesday)

Ultimate Wobble Run (€5.99/£5.39)

Real Car Parking Simulator (€5.99/£5.30: Friday)

EggConsole Zodiac PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Grand Vegas Casino (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Planet Divers (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

To Bee Jazz (€4.99/£4.49)

Alien Cat 2 - Retro Collectathon (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Immunuzzle (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Oni Station (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

P.I.S. File (€3.15/£2.49)

Just. Press. The Button. (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)

Dead End Escape (€2.49/£2.24)

Road to Jonin: The 3-Choice Ninja Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Spot the Impossible With Common Sense! (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Switch 2

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales (¥7480)

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked (¥4510: Tuesday)

The Last Salvage Squad (¥1500)

Junkster (¥1450: Tuesday)

and Roger (¥600)

Switch

UsoNatsu -The Summer Romance Bloomed From A Lie- (¥4300)

Tokyo Yakuza Idols: Save the Heart of a Rebel Boy (¥3990)

Tokyo Yakuza Idols: Save the Heart of a Rebel Girl (¥3990)

Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny (¥3300)

Strays POV Tales (¥2360)

Drive Rally (¥2300)

Space Dragons (¥2045)

Auto Shop Simulator (¥1599)

Dragon of Illusion (¥1999)

Whisper of the House (¥1700)

Parking Garage Rally Circuit (¥1600)

Super Scram Kitty (¥1500)

The Coma 3: Bloodlines (¥1900)

The Last Salvage Squad (¥1500)

Inversion: The Single Path (¥1400)

Hellbrella (¥1399)

Offroad Craft Runner 4x4 Simulator (¥1299)

Club Activity Girl Gacha Simulator (¥980)

Dungeon Raze (¥980)

Dialoop -Roguelite Puzzle- (¥980)

EggConsole Zodiac PC-8801 (¥880)

Emoji Battlefield: Sky Massacre (¥800)

Oni Station (¥799)

Planet Divers (¥749)

Immunuzzle (¥499)

To Bee Jazz (¥499)

Handsome Matching Face Memory Challenge (¥420)

Images Reveal True Feelings (¥420)

Learn Business English With Manga (¥420)

Professor Neumann's Adult Certification (¥420)

Fairy Tale Fighters (¥400)

P.I.S. File (¥400)

Kokoro Appliqué (¥200)