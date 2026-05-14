Kingdom Hearts I-III Collection & Kingdom Hearts IV Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

My Kingdom Has Come

During today's Nintendo Direct, Square-Enix confirmed that all previously released Kingdom Hearts games will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as native ports. Spread across three collections, dubbed Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] contains Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 Final Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re:Mind. You can purchase these collections separately through the Nintendo eShop and the games will be released on October 8th 2026.

In a surpising twist it was also announced that Kingdom Hearts IV will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the other console versions of the game. Kingdom Hearts IV was revealed back in April 2022. Since then no news on the game was announced. The trailer today showcased new footage of the game. Including combat segments and some returning familiar faces from the Kingdom Hearts universe. No date was announced.