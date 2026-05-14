Pokopia Gets Expansion Pass and a Free Update

Seaking for More Adventures?

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo confirmed today that the smash hit Pokopia will be getting several updates with both free and paid downloadable content. In the first free update you gain access to the move dive, which allows you to explore undersea habitats and expand the towns underwater. The free update will be available in August.

Alongside this free update a paid Expansion Pass was announced, consisting of three parts. The first party, Bubbly Basin has an underwater town to explore with new pokémon such as Popplio, Corphish and Mudkip. New furniture and structures will also be available. To access this DLC you will need to learn the move dive and have completed the request 'Raise the Environment level!' inthe Bleak Beach region of the game. The Expansion pass will have two future parts. The second part will include additional new features and is scheduled for late 2026. The third part has an additional new town and will be available sometime in 2027. Finally the trailer teased the appearance of the Mythical Pokémon Manaphy. The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion pass can be pre-ordered today from the Nintendo eShop. The DLC cannot be purchased seperately. If you purchase the Expansion pass you will also get access to the Dynamic Ditto print recipe at the workbench and claim 30 pieces of Rare Pokémetal. This code can be claimed till August 31st 2027 and redeemed till September 30th 2027.