Nintendo Downloads - June 25, 2026

The haters said that Star Fox (2026) was an N64 game with furry V-Tubers. And they were correct. Honestly, a tremendous call by the haters.

This week offers a major first party release for Nintendo as the preloads come online for Rhythm Heaven Groove... oh, Star Fox is coming too. Given how much warning we got for its Nintendo Direct, I kind of forgot. Switch 2 also gets some good games with Matt Walker's Devil May Cry 5, the multiplatform adventure game Wanderstop and Switch 2 releases of the Citizen Sleeper games. Another Namco-licensed puzzle game will also hit the eShops with NAMCO Legendary Mountains.

Apart from the multiplatform games, the Switch gets the cute exploration game Deer & Boy.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: An Archives duo of the multiplatform early Taito shooter Space Cyclone and NES action game The Legend of Kage (pronounced "ca-geh" or "kayj" depending on geography).

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Too much Japanese on an ingame menu to say yes for First Queen IV.

North America

Switch 2

Star Fox (US$49.99/C$69.99)

Devil May Cry 5 ($39.99/$54.99: Tuesday)

Wanderstop ($24.99/$32.49: Tuesday)

The Necromancer's Tale ($24.99/$32.99: Wednesday)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector ($24.99/$32.50)

Citizen Sleeper ($19.99/$25.19)

NAMCO Legendary Mountains ($19.99/$23.99)

The Drifter ($19.99/$23.99: Monday)

Kokutoto ($7.99/not releasing: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

The Drifter (no cost: Monday)

Citizen Sleeper (no cost)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (no cost)

Switch

Mamiya -A Shared Illusion of the World's End- ($53.86/$74.93)

Wanderstop ($24.99/$32.49: Tuesday)

Wantama*Life ($24.99/not releasing)

Love Island: Forbidden Boys Temptation ($24.90/$34.90)

Love Island: Forbidden Girls Temptation ($24.90/$34.90)

The Drifter ($19.99/$23.99: Monday)

Stuck Together ($19.99/$31.84: Tuesday)

Deer & Boy ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

NAMCO Legendary Mountains ($19.99/$23.99)

RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme ($19.99/$26.99)

The Artifactory ($19.99/$25.99)

Saeko: Giantess Dating Sim ($16.99/$22.49)

Mousebusters ($12.99/$15.75: Wednesday)

Mini Airways ($12.99/$15.75)

Dark Scrolls ($9.99/$11.99: Monday)

Tow Truck Police Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Truck Simulator Drive 2026 ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Get Fit - Beach Boys ($9.99/$14.99)

Get Fit - Beach Girls ($9.99/$14.99)

Escape from VLogger: Runaway ($9.99/$14.49)

Dragon of Illusion ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

Acorn Avengers ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)

Let's Aim! Crane Game ($8.00/$11.03)

Clock Rogue ($7.99/$8.99)

Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

EggConsole First Queen IV PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Gion Corridor:Re ($6.23/$8.57)

Run, Sandwich, Run! ($5.99/$8.49)

Quantum Beast ($5.99/$8.19)

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra 2 ($5.99/$8.29)

Axel Quest ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Catto's Post Office ($5.49/$6.99)

Rat Protocol ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Death Run ($4.99/$6.99)

Sands and Relics ($4.99/$6.83)

Hexara ($4.99/$5.59)

Hako Maze ($4.99/$4.99)

Can You Make The Cut? Worldwide Common Sense Check ($3.99/$5.39)

Manga English Native Phrase Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Mind Detective Psychology Test ($3.99/$5.39)

One Question and You'll Want To Share It! 1000 Trivia Quiz Questions ($3.99/$5.39)

Professor Neumann's Adult Certification Test ($3.99/$5.39)

Resort Beauties: H Photo Puzzle ($3.99/$5.39)

Something's Off In This World: Era Anomaly Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Spot It in the Picture Worldwide Knowledge x Academic Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Too Accurate to Be Scary: Your True Feelings Revealed By This Image ($3.99/$5.39)

Cash Movers ($3.99/$5.49: Saturday)

Mitake Tatatari's Cult Village Stream ZP ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Murder on the Disorient Express ($2.99/$3.99)

Pixel Blaster DX ($2.99/$4.49: Friday)

Escape Game Room14 ($1.00/$1.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is on sale until February 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Star Fox (€49.99/£41.99)

Devil May Cry 5 (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (€24.99/£20.99)

Wanderstop (€23.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

The Necromancer's Tale (€23.99/£20.99: Wednesday)

Citizen Sleeper (€19.99/£17.99)

NAMCO Legendary Mountains (€19.99/£17.75)

The Drifter (€19.50/£16.75: Monday)

Gecko Gods (€19.50/£16.75: Wednesday)

Kokutoto (€7.79/£6.99)

Switch 2 Upgrades

The Drifter (no cost: Monday)

Citizen Sleeper (no cost)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (no cost)

Switch

Mamiya -A Shared Illusion of the World's End- (€46.68/£40.68)

Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroines Behind The Mask (€24.90/£22.90)

Love Island: Forbidden Boys Temptation (€24.90/£22.50)

Wanderstop (€23.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

The Drifter (€19.50/£16.75: Monday)

Deer & Boy (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Stuck Together (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

NAMCO Legendary Mountains (€19.99/£17.75)

The Artifactory (€19.49/£17.59)

RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme (€16.99/£14.99)

Saeko: Giantess Dating Sim (€16.79/£14.99)

Mousebusters (€13.49/£12.00: Wednesday)

Mini Airways (€13.49/£12.19)

Dark Scrolls (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Truck Simulator Drive 2026 (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Tow Truck Police Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Get Fit - Beach Boys (€9.99/£9.99)

Get Fit - Beach Girls (€9.99/£9.99)

Escape from VLogger: Runaway (€9.99/£8.99)

Acorn Avengers (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Tune My Car - Tuning Studio & Mechanic Simulator 2026 (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Let's Aim! Crane Game (€8.00/£6.88)

Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Clock Rogue (€6.99/£6.29)

EggConsole First Queen IV PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Run, Sandwich, Run! (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra 2 (€5.99/£5.39)

Axel Quest (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Catto's Post Office (€5.49/£4.99)

Gion Corridor:Re (€5.29/£4.79)

Machine of Madness (€4.99/£4.44: Monday)

Rat Protocol (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Death Run (€4.99/£4.99)

Sands and Relics (€4.99/£4.49)

Cash Movers (€3.99/£3.59: Saturday)

Full Colour Tiles (€3.00/£3.00)

Murder on the Disorient Express (€2.99/£2.69)

Pixel Blaster DX (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Mitake Tatatari's Cult Village Stream ZP (€2.49/£2.29: Wednesday)

Can You Make The Cut? Worldwide Common Sense Check (€2.49/£2.24)

Handsome Matching Face Memory Challenge (€2.49/£2.24)

Phrase Passport Japan A Travel Japanese Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Resort Beauties: H Photo Puzzle (€2.49/£2.24)

True or False: The World (€2.49/£2.24)

Escape Game Room14 (€1.00/£0.89)

North America

Switch 2

VillionCode (¥9680)

Star Fox (¥5480)

Devil May Cry 5 (¥3990: Tuesday)

Wanderstop (¥2900: Tuesday)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (¥2800)

Citizen Sleeper (¥2570)

The Necromancer's Tale (¥2570)

NAMCO Legendary Mountains (¥2480)

Kokutoto (¥920)

Switch

Senjyushi: Rhodoknight (¥8800)

Blackish House sideZ: Retour (¥8580)

VillionCode (¥8580)

Lovepical Poppy (¥8239)

Mamiya -A Shared Illusion of the World's End- (¥7480)

My Merry May With Me (¥6380)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (¥5500)

Medabot Card Robattle RB Kabuto (¥5478)

Medabot Card Robattle RB Stag Beetle (¥5478)

Love Island: Forbidden Boys Temptation (¥3990)

Love Island: Forbidden Girls Temptation (¥3990)

Wantama*Life (¥3960)

The Day I Became A Bird (¥3500)

Wanderstop (¥2900: Tuesday)

Deer & Boy (¥2500)

NAMCO Legendary Mountains (¥2480)

Saeko: Giantess Dating Sim (¥2090)

Mini Airways (¥1700)

Tow Truck Police Simulator (¥1599)

Truck Simulator Drive 2026 (¥1599)

Dark Scrolls (¥1550: Tuesday)

Kiyo - Bunny Tyranny (¥1520)

Mousebusters (¥1500)

Escape from VLogger: Runaway (¥1499)

Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders (¥1299)

EggConsole First Queen IV PC-9801 (¥980)

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra 2 (¥960)

Gion Corridor:Re (¥990)

Ultimate Wobble Run (¥950)

Quantum Beast (¥940)

Death Run (¥900)

Clock Rogue (¥890)

Let's Aim! Crane Game (¥800)

Axel Quest (¥800: Friday)

Catto's Post Office (¥640)

Cash Movers (¥629)

Rat Protocol (¥600)

Hexara (¥500)

Mitake Tatatari's Cult Village Stream ZP (¥500)

Sands and Relics (¥499)

Inspiration Training: Elementary School Math Multiple Choice Quiz (¥420)

One Question and You'll Want To Share It! 1000 Trivia Quiz Questions (¥420)

Something's Off In This World: Era Anomaly Quiz (¥420)

Spot It in the Picture Worldwide Knowledge x Academic Quiz (¥420)

Who Will Be The King of Common Sense? (¥420)

Pixel Blaster DX (¥399)

Escape Game Room14 (¥100)