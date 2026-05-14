Other Announcements From The June 9 Nintendo Direct

If the lot of you can't be normal on the forums or Discord about one game in particular, Donald will shoot you with a gun.
Other announcements from the Nintendo Direct today:
- Bloober Team's newest horror game Observer: System Redux will land next Thursday (June 16).
- Fitness Boxing 3 will get a Nintendo Switch 2 edition on July 16.
- Popular PC friend walking sim Big Walk will come to Switch 2 on August 4 with cross-platform play and mouse support.
- Pinocchio-themed masochism action game Lies of P alongside its DLC will come to Switch 2 August 4, with a physical version two months later.
- The second Metal Gear Solid Master Collection sneaks onto Switch 2/Switch August 27.
- The Runescape series comes to Nintendo platforms for the first time with Runescape: Dragonwilds September 15 (Switch 2).
- Rayman Origins Retold made its Direct debut following last week's State of Play announcement and ahead of its October 1 launch.
- The Tales remasters go from the 2D era now as Tales of Eternia: Remastered will be available on October 16 (Switch 2/Switch).
- Bandai Namco and Kairosoft have teamed up for strategy game One Piece: Grand Gourmet on Switch 2 and Switch October 23.
- Hello Kitty gets her Mario Party on in Hello Kitty Party Land Oct 29 (Switch 2/Switch).
- Action RPG Lords of the Fallen II will slash into Switch 2 in the fall.
- The first game in poncle (Vampire Survivors)'s Survivaton line of licensed games is the 8-player competitive Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton on Switch 2 later this year.
- Warhammer 40k unloads Space Marine II on Switch 2 this holiday.
- The Microsoft-owned Minecraft will get a native Switch 2 version in 2026 with map carryover from the original Switch version.
- Stellar Blade, the high speed character action game previously released on PC and PS5, will blast onto Switch 2 this year.
- PC smash DayZ is making its way to Switch 2 this year.
- Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet will stick to Switch 2 next year.
- A remake of Wii cult hit Muramasa: The Demon Blade, called "Muramasa: Revenant Blades" will be available from Vanillaware in early 2027 (both Switch 2 and Switch).
- Devolver Digital announced Pikuniku 2 would come to Switch 2 next year.
- The next Atelier series will start with Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories for Switch 2 in earily 2027.
- Farming game Everbloom will be available for Switch 2 next year.