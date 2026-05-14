Nintendo Downloads - June 11, 2026

Featuring some odd ways to assert dominance this week.

After the seemingly endless list of requests for me to wishlist and play demos on Steam that was the Summer Game Mess weekend, I just want to play something now. Unfortunately, the quality options this week seem too low. There's the multiplatform Indie World game Unrailed 2: Back on Track, hopefully not Keita Takahashi's swan song as a developer in to a T on Switch 2, and maybe the Monday-dropping shooter Solarpunk.

Of course, I wrote that during the first half of the PC Gaming Show, and before the show was over there was a major surprise from Japan where a Switch 2 version of Sea of Stars dropped. Is it a Switch 2 Edition (where you get a discounted upgrade)? Absolutely not. But to be frank, we gave it a 10, so you might want to pick it up anyway. Especially where it includes Throes of the Watchmaker.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Apart from a couple of odd Archives games in Taito's Cameltry and something called "Firework Thrower Kantaro's 53 Stations Of The Tokaido" because Hamster is on one, we also got a Switch 2 edition release of the System Shock 2 remaster and Tetris: The Grand Master 4 on the Switch.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's another release of Mirai, which looks just as fine now as it did last May.

North America

Switch 2

Dark Auction (US$36.99/C$46.99: Wednesday)

Solarpunk ($22.99/$27.59: Monday)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track ($19.99/$26.99)

to a T ($19.99/$25.99)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Dark Auction ($1.00/$1.00: Wednesday)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (no cost)

Switch

Aphrodite Evolve Weapons Survivor: Greek Gods Versus Heaven ($24.90/$34.90)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track ($19.99/$26.99)

Youtuber Boys: Love Behind the Camera ($19.90/$29.90)

Youtuber Girls: Love Behind the Camera ($19.90/$29.90)

Beholgar 2 ($17.99/$22.00: Friday)

Beholder: Conductor ($16.99/$21.99)

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker ($15.99/$21.99: Tuesday)

Dragon Loop ($14.99/$20.40)

Cozy Home Unpacking ($14.99/$20.49: Friday)

Call of Warfront ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Blossom Voyage ($12.99/$12.99)

Little Kitty Meow ($12.99/$17.79: Friday)

Reel It! World Fishing ($12.80/$17.66)

Mori Carta ($12.49/$17.49)

Forensic - M.E. Protocol ($12.49/$16.99)

Urban Jungle ($11.99/$15.49)

Poetic Trio ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Arashi Gaiden ($9.99/$12.99)

Garden Designer Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Lovely Deco House ($8.99/$10.75)

Hellbrella ($8.99/$8.99: Friday)

Frogborne ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

EggConsole Mirai MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Judy's Adventure DX ($5.99/$7.79)

Love Chemistry - Sibella's Formula ($5.99/$7.49)

Damsels in Distress ($4.99/$7.00: Tuesday)

Secret Paws: Cozy Apartment ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Flippy Jump ($4.99/$6.99)

Zumba - Jurassic Marble Quest ($4.99/$6.99)

Honey Sprint ($4.99/$6.83)

Pitstop In Purgatory ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Traumatarium: Pentient ($3.99/$4.99: Tuesday)

Road to Jonin: The 3-Choice Ninja Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Spot the Impossible With Common Sense! ($3.99/$5.39)

Re:Re:Ghosted ($3.99/$5.50: Friday)

Mega Eater Girls ($3.40/$4.66)

Solitaire Legends - Sakura Dreams ($2.99/$4.99)

Archery King ($2.99/$4.19: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: As announced during the Summer Game Mess, Capcom's annual sale is on until the 19th and included a ridiculous $4.99 (88% off, roughly) on Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Dark Auction (€31.99/£28.79: Wednesday)

Solarpunk (€22.99/£20.70: Monday)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (€19.99/£17.99)

to a T (€18.99/£15.99)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Dark Auction (€1.00/£0.89: Wednesday)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (no cost)

Switch

Mom Crush: Hidden Hotel Love Story (€24.90/£22.50)

Sugar Daddy Crush: Hidden Hotel Love Story (€24.90/£22.50)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (€19.99/£17.99)

Youtuber Boys: Love Behind the Camera (€19.90/£17.90)

Youtuber Girls: Love Behind the Camera (€19.90/£17.90)

Beholgar 2 (€17.99/£16.20: Friday)

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker (€15.99/£13.99: Tuesday)

Dragon Loop (€14.99/£13.49)

Cozy Home Unpacking (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Call of Warfront (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Little Kitty Meow (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Reel It! World Fishing (€12.80/£11.00)

Forensic - M.E. Protocol (€12.49/£10.99)

Mori Carta (€12.49/£11.29)

Urban Jungle (€11.99/£10.79)

Blossom Voyage (€10.99/£9.89)

Poetic Trio (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Serious Carnage - Adrenaline Shooter (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Garden Designer Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Kitten Island 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Arashi Gaiden (€9.75/£8.50)

Hellbrella (€8.99/£8.09: Friday)

Lovely Deco House (€8.39/£7.59)

Frogborne (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Entrance 8 (€6.99/£6.29: Saturday)

Love Chemistry - Sibella's Formula (€5.99/£5.49)

Judy's Adventure DX (€5.89/£5.29)

EggConsole Mirai MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Secret Paws: Cozy Apartment (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Flippy Jump (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Zumba - Jurassic Marble Quest (€4.99/£4.99)

Honey Sprint (€4.99/£4.49)

Pitstop In Purgatory (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Traumatarium: Pentient (€3.99/£3.59: Tuesday)

Re:Re:Ghosted (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Mega Eater Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Solitaire Legends - Sakura Dreams (€2.99/£2.99)

1000 Questions to be Chosen by the Cat Lord (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Switch 2

Dark Auction (¥5050)

Sea of Stars (¥4400: Monday)

to a T (¥2300)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Dark Auction (¥100)

Switch

Power Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (¥8470)

Aphrodite Evolve Weapons Survivor: Greek Gods Versus Heaven (¥3990)

Youtuber Boys: Love Behind the Camera (¥3490)

Youtuber Girls: Love Behind the Camera (¥3490)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (¥3190)

Cozy Home Unpacking (¥2360)

Dragon Loop (¥2300)

Little Kitty Meow (¥2040)

Mori Carta (¥1999)

Blossom Voyage (¥1599)

Serious Carnage - Adrenaline Shooter (¥1599)

Super Farming Boy (¥1599)

Urban Jungle (¥1400)

Reel It! World Fishing (¥1280)

Arashi Gaiden (¥1200)

Lovely Deco House (¥1150)

Kitten Island 2 (¥1080)

Magical Girl Warrior Gacha Simulator (¥980)

Poetic Trio (¥990)

Subway Plus: Tokyo Metro Big Edo Line Free Drive Edition (¥980)

Love Chemistry - Sibella's Formula (¥800)

EggConsole Mirai MSX2 (¥880)

Flippy Jump (¥749)

Judy's Adventure DX (¥700)

Pitstop In Purgatory (¥680: Friday)

Secret Paws: Cozy Apartment (¥600)

Mega Eater Girls (¥500)

Solitaire Legends - Sakura Dreams (¥500)

Honey Sprint (¥499)

Global Common Sense Check (¥420)

Japanese Outing Quiz: Everyday Japanese Words (¥420)

Summer Photo Puzzle of Beautiful Women (¥420)

The World: True-False Quiz (¥420)