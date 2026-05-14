Two Games Shadowdropping on the eShop Today

Tomb Raider and SnowRunner, come on down!

As we've come to expect from a Nintendo Direct, two full games are shadowdropping on the eShop today: 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2020's SnowRunner.

SnowRunner had already been released on Switch in 2021, and now we have a dedicated Switch 2 version of the simulation game that also comes as a free upgrade for owners of the original.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes all of the previously released DLC and is the follow up to Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, which came to Switch 2 in 2025.

Two very different games, but is either one going to be joining your digital library in the near future?