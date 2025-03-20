No, Switch 2 Pre-Orders Weren't Rescheduled for May 8

We have receipts

Despite recent reporting from IGN, Nintendo has not officially rescheduled the pre-order date for Nintendo Switch 2 in North America. The reporting cites the FAQ on Nintendo's own pre-order page which highlights that the first round of invites to their pre-order program will go out May 8th. However, this date has been listed in the FAQ since the page first went public on April 2nd (two days prior to the delay). We have been able to confirm this via a Wayback Machine capture of the site from when it first launched.

Switch 2 pre-orders were initially delayed due to tariffs placed on multiple countries by President Donald Trump that would hugely impact shipment of Switch 2 systems to the United States. Most of these tariffs have now been significantly reduced following a 90 day hold but Nintendo has yet to clarify new pre-order plans for North America.