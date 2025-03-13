Punitive Tariffs Levied Against Multiple Nations In Switch Supply Chain By United States

US pricing for anything related to Switch 2 should be considered tentative at this point.

The current United States government is moving ahead with a policy of tariffs (taxes on import) that could potentially cause dramatic increases in Switch and Switch 2 costs.

Announced at a news conference earlier today in Washington, the tariffs establish a minimum baseline tariff of 10% on any import into the United States, with certain countries seeing higher percentages.

Switch (and presumably Switch 2) hardware is manufactured largely in Vietnam, which is to be subject to a 46% tariff

Game cards for Switch are largely manufactured in Nintendo's home country of Japan, which is subject to a 24% tariff under the policy

Switch game cases are produced in Mexico, which in a separate dictum was subject to a blanket 25% tariff; although some items covered by a 2017 trade agreement (the USMCA) were to be delayed, that delay expired today.

It is not currently known how much of the pricing of Switch 2 hardware and games would be affected, as Nintendo policy does not allow for digital games to be sold for less than the physical MSRP and Mario Kart World's MSRP is US$79.99 or equivalent if not purchased with the Switch 2.