Episode 922: Monkey Mouthful Mode

Will it be more horrifying to see the image I create or read the title I give it?

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week, Nintendo is "refreshing" the eShop and this attempt at professionalism cannot be allowed to stand (00:00:31)! Then James spends entirely too long talking about Xenoblade Chronicles X (00:07:26) before finally ceding the floor to Greg and Jon to do the same (00:48:11). Guillaume has wrapped up Final Fantasy V (01:10:21), and moved onto Playdate, the handheld with a crank (01:17:08)!

After the break, we have the necessary and unpleasant conversation about the tariff question (01:31:41). It's a bit rambling, and despite James' pledge that he "doesn't want to get political" it does a bit. It's unavoidable. It's also stupid and irresponsible. The events, not the conversation. Unwilling to end the show on such a downer, we do take on a single Listener Mail question: condemning someone to life inside the Monkey Ball (02:17:07). You can sign-up for a prison of eternal motion sickness by sending us an email.

As of now, the plan is to do our RetroActive for Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap next week. I know it's been a bit harried around here the last few weeks, so we've been under-advertising it. Get your comments in either via email or the NWR Discord.