Tariffs That Delayed Switch 2 Preorders In North America To Be Lowered Temporarily

We can only pray the deal isn't altered further.

The dramatic tariffs that have delayed Switch 2 preorders in the United States and later Canada are being temporarily lowered.

A statement from an official social media account today announced that the tariffs of 46% on imports from Vietnam (where Nintendo shifted hardware production to in the late 2010s) and roughly 25% tariffs on Japan (where game cards for Switch are manufactured) have been reduced to 10% for 90 days. The rates will apply past the launch of the Switch 2, though further shipments into the United States post launch could be affected by the higher rates if they are not negotiated.

The same statement announced that China - where Nintendo hardware was previously manufactured - would be subject to a 125% import tariff in retaliation for a 104% tariffs on US imports into China. Additionally, Mexico - which was exempt from the last wave and where Switch game card cases are made for North America - may also be subject to the blanket 10% tariff.