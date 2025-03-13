Switch 2 Preorders In United States Delayed Due To Tariff Impact

No word on the situation north of the 49th.

United States consumers will not be able to preorder the Switch 2 as planned on Wednesday.

In a statement to GameSpot, Nintendo of America has confirmed the following: "Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."

A few hours after the Switch 2 Direct on Wednesday, the US government issued a series of "reciprocal tariffs" on countries, with specific targeting of Japan and other Asian nations that are part of Nintendo's supply chain.