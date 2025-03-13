We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Switch 2 Preorders In United States Delayed Due To Tariff Impact

by Donald Theriault - April 4, 2025, 10:59 am EDT
Source: GameSpot

No word on the situation north of the 49th.

United States consumers will not be able to preorder the Switch 2 as planned on Wednesday.

In a statement to GameSpot, Nintendo of America has confirmed the following: "Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."

A few hours after the Switch 2 Direct on Wednesday, the US government issued a series of "reciprocal tariffs" on countries, with specific targeting of Japan and other Asian nations that are part of Nintendo's supply chain.

Talkback

Lemonade1 hour ago

Who is ready for a $650 USD Switch 2?

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor38 minutes ago

My dream of spending less on the Switch 2 launch than I spent on the Wii launch is over.

Ian Sane37 minutes ago

I assumed the high Switch 2 price was in anticipation of tariffs.  So even if it was, did they underestimate what they would be?

As much as I hate it as a physical game buyer, I think they have to price digital and physical games differently.  Most of the outrage about the price has been over the game prices.  Tariffs don't affect digital sales.  Make the digital versions lower and at least a customer only has to deal with a high price for the hardware.

Or do they play chicken?  The launch is in June.  Will these reciprocal tariffs blow up in America's face fast enough that they'll be repealed by then?  The average American citizen is not going to notice the prices for a videogame system that hasn't been released yet but they will notice if their grocery bill goes through the roof.  So is that going to happen and if so, how soon?

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor32 minutes ago

Quote from: Ian

As much as I hate it as a physical game buyer, I think they have to price digital and physical games differently.  Most of the outrage about the price has been over the game prices.  Tariffs don't affect digital sales.  Make the digital versions lower and at least a customer only has to deal with a high price for the hardware.

I'd hate this as a physical buyer, but I'm starting to be afraid you're right. If physical is driving up the game prices due to tariffs AND manufacturing costs, and their principle of not undercutting their retail partners is trapping them in this awkward situation, there is the easy option of simply... breaking their promise (to themselves? to retailers?) that there will be price parity.

