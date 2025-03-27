Switch 2 Preorders To Open April 24 With System Prices Remaining As Announced

Accessories subject to change, however.
We finally have a date for Switch 2 preorders in the United States following two weeks of tariff talk.
A press statement from Nintendo today has confirmed that the Switch 2 will be available for preorder on April 24 (Thursday). The prices of the system - US$449.99 for a standalone system, $499.99 for the system + digital Mario Kart World - will remain as announced for now.
Nintendo has indicated that due to the fluid situation some accessory prices will be increased. The Switch 2 Pro Controller is now listed at $84.99 US MSRP, while a pair of Switch 2 Joy-Cons are now $94.99 - both up by $5. A second dock set is now an additional $10 (at $119.99), extra straps for Joy-Cons are an extra $1 ($13.99), and other accessories have gone up $5. A full list of hardware MSRPs as well as confirmation for pricing of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza is pictured in this article.
Canadian preorders will likely begin the same day, but this will not likely be confirmed today due to a national holiday. Although retailers have not updated, Nintendo of Canada has confirmed the same date as well as Canadian pricing.