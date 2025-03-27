Switch 2 Preorders To Open April 24 With System Prices Remaining As Announced

Accessories subject to change, however.

We finally have a date for Switch 2 preorders in the United States following two weeks of tariff talk.

A press statement from Nintendo today has confirmed that the Switch 2 will be available for preorder on April 24 (Thursday). The prices of the system - US$449.99 for a standalone system, $499.99 for the system + digital Mario Kart World - will remain as announced for now.

Nintendo has indicated that due to the fluid situation some accessory prices will be increased. The Switch 2 Pro Controller is now listed at $84.99 US MSRP, while a pair of Switch 2 Joy-Cons are now $94.99 - both up by $5. A second dock set is now an additional $10 (at $119.99), extra straps for Joy-Cons are an extra $1 ($13.99), and other accessories have gone up $5. A full list of hardware MSRPs as well as confirmation for pricing of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza is pictured in this article.