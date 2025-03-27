We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Switch 2 Preorders To Open April 24 With System Prices Remaining As Announced

by Donald Theriault - April 18, 2025, 9:19 am EDT
Accessories subject to change, however.

We finally have a date for Switch 2 preorders in the United States following two weeks of tariff talk.

A press statement from Nintendo today has confirmed that the Switch 2 will be available for preorder on April 24 (Thursday). The prices of the system - US$449.99 for a standalone system, $499.99 for the system + digital Mario Kart World - will remain as announced for now.

Nintendo has indicated that due to the fluid situation some accessory prices will be increased. The Switch 2 Pro Controller is now listed at $84.99 US MSRP, while a pair of Switch 2 Joy-Cons are now $94.99 - both up by $5. A second dock set is now an additional $10 (at $119.99), extra straps for Joy-Cons are an extra $1 ($13.99), and other accessories have gone up $5. A full list of hardware MSRPs as well as confirmation for pricing of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza is pictured in this article.

Canadian preorders will likely begin the same day, but this will not likely be confirmed today due to a national holiday. Although retailers have not updated, Nintendo of Canada has confirmed the same date as well as Canadian pricing.

Ian Sane6 hours ago

Nintendo of Canada's website confirms the April 24th date.  It also has what I'm pretty sure are the first confirmed prices.  Games are $100-110.  Yeah right.  I'm not going to buy any game at full price at that amount.

But the really lousy part of it is that is going to destroy some Canadian stores I've been a customer of for years, in some cases decades.  The Switch was a big seller for them and now it's being followed up with a ridiculous price hike.  In the US Donkey Kong is 10 bucks more than a normal Switch game.  In Canada it's 20.  I don't think I've ever seen game prices increase by such a large margin in Canada.  That's going to turn some people off and the lowest earning owners of the current Switch are going to just get cut out entirely.

Adrock5 hours ago

I can’t blame anyone for not wanting to pay these game prices. I don’t pay that. Granted, I’ve spent $80+ on some retro games. However, those go up in price; current games eventually drop. For example, I bought Tears of the Kingdom for ~$52 in July 2023, about two months after release. Spend what you feel comfortable spending and don’t spend a penny more. It isn’t as if Mario Kart World is going anywhere.

My plans haven’t changed. I intend to snag Switch 2 at launch. I’ve already set aside money for it, and Mario Kart World is cheaper in the bundle. With everything in flux, I want to get the console itself ASAP. Sony just increased PS5’s price in a bunch of regions this week so there’s a real possibility Nintendo eventually follows suit. Digital downloads wouldn’t be subject to tariffs though I’m skeptical Nintendo will adjust the pricing accordingly.

I’ll probably get a Switch 2 Pro Controller though I believe Switch 1 Pro Controllers are backwards compatible, and I’ve only used one of mine to pair and update so it’s practically new. The Switch 2 Camera is gonna be a no from me, dawg.

M.K.Ultra5 hours ago

What time during the day do these pre-orders start? Is it 12:01 AM or around when businesses open on the east coast?

TurdFurgy3 hours ago

Glad the price didn't increase. I'm not excited for the Switch 2 so I have no idea what is compelling me to preorder one, but that's my plan. Maybe I'm just a fanboy after all?  In general I think we've been paying decent prices for games for a long while now and even me being the frugal sun of a gun I am I don't think the price increase is exactly unfair.

