Nintendo Downloads - March 19, 2020

I can't support Animal Crossing because we're supposed to be self-isolating right now.

A historic, long-awaited game is finally coming out on the Switch on Friday, and I for one look forward to blasting cacodemons into ludicrous gibs because frankly, it'd be easier than putting up with Tom Nook's crap. While most of the world downloads Animal Crossing: New Horizons, I'm going to get my ripping and tearing on with the return of Doom 64, a game I always wanted to pick up but couldn't find once I had a job as opposed to an allowance. (My parents bought me Final Doom for my 12th birthday, that was not going to be an obstacle.)

Other things to look forward to this week include Ittle Dew 2+ achieving its freedom and returning to the eShop, while friend of the site ClexYoshi will soon be haranguing everyone to play the La Mulana collection coming out on Tuesday/Friday. In a world where all sports are shut down, we can maybe enjoy the final season of RBI Baseball before a hot prospect comes over from AAA Sony for the 2021 season.

Japan is giving me the emotional bends in particular this week, as the joy of Sen no Kiseki/Trails of Cold Steel III is HIGHLY tempered by the launch of another goddamn game from the series that will not be named.

Switch Retail

Switch Retail

Animal Crossing; New Horizons (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Overpass ($54.99/$69.49: Tuesday)

RBI Baseball 20 ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

La Mulana 2 ($24.99/$31.49: Tuesday)

La Mulana ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday) La Mulana 1+2 sold at retail

Switch eShop

Deep Diving Adventures ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Dezatopia ($19.99/$25.19)

SeaBed ($19.99/$24.99)

Ittle Dew 2+ ($15/$18.9)

Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

The Secret Order: Shadow Breach ($14.99/$)

This Strange Realm Of Mine ($12.99/$15.99: Monday)

Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials ($9.99/$12.59)

Pooplers ($8.99/$11.33: Friday)

Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Factorum 90 ($7.99/$9.99)

Quell Memento ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Mist Hunter ($5.99/$7.55: Friday)

Doom 64 ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Explosive Jake ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Ghost Sweeper ($4.99/$6.29)

Silent World ($4.99/$6.29)

Diabolic ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Super Bit Blaster XL ($3.99/$4.99: Monday)

Knight Swap ($0.99/$1.25: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Ubisoft is holding a sale until March 23: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is 75% off for both the regular and Gold (all DLC) edition. DekuDeals, PSPrices, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Animal Crossing; New Horizons (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

La Mulana 2 (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

La Mulana (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Switch eShop

SeaBed (€19.99/£17.99)

Deep Diving Adventures (€19.99/£15.99: Monday)

Dezatopia (€15.99/£14.39)

The Secret Order: Shadow Breach (€14.99/£13.49)

This Strange Realm Of Mine (€12.99/£11.99: Monday)

Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Ittle Dew 2+ (€12.49/£11.29)

Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials (€9.99/£8.99)

Pooplers (€8.99/£8.09: Friday)

Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Factorum 90 (€7.99/£6.99)

Quell Memento (€6.69/£5.99: Friday)

Mist Hunter (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Explosive Jake (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ghost Sweeper (€4.99/£4.49)

Diabolic (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Doom 64 (€4.99/£3.99: Friday)

Silent World (€4.39/£3.29)

Super Bit Blaster XL (€3.59/£3.19: Monday)

Knight Swap (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Japan

The Legend of Heroes; Trails of Cold Steel III (¥7678)

Animal Crossing; New Horizons (¥6578: Friday)

Megadimension Neptunia VR (¥4800)

Remothered: Tormented Fathers (¥3520)

Hifuu Bouenkyou (¥2800)

Seabed (¥2200)

Earthfall: Alien Horde (¥2199)

Dezatopia (¥2050)

Bokosuka Wars II (¥1500)

Factorum 90 (¥800)

Silent World (¥550)