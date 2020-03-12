Nintendo Downloads - March 12, 2020

If nominated, Donald will flee the country. If elected, he will fight the extradition.

It is with a heavy heart that I must report my lowest reviewed game ever is coming back this week... in a fashion.

NIS America is localizing the Langrisser I & II remakes for Switch, which will be out this week (Tuesday in NA, Friday in Europe). I will not be reviewing them, or playing them, after how badly I got burned on the 3DS game, but these are remakes of possibly decent games... I just don't want to take the risk. There is a demo for it if you're feeling so brave.

Marvelous's Dead or School is the other big release of the week for me, but there's been some interest in Friday's Alder's Blood which wears its Soulsborne inspiration on its sleeve and everywhere else, quite frankly. Our RPG and children's card contingent is also looking into Mystic Vale, an adaptation of an existing card system.

Switch Retail

Langrisser I & II (US$49.99/C$62.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Dead or School ($29.99/$37.79: Friday)

Yoga Master ($24.99/$31.49: Friday)

Mystic Vale ($21.99/$27.71)

Neon City Riders ($19.99/$25.19)

Half Past Fate ($19.99/$24.99)

Alder's Blood ($19.99/$24.99 Friday)

Stela ($19.99: Friday)

Rack N Ruin ($12.99/$15.99: Friday)

Syder Reloaded ($11.99/$15.11 Friday)

Trancelation ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Brotherhood United ($8.99/$11.29)

A Street Cat's Tale ($7.99/$10.07)

NinNinDays ($7.99/$10.07)

Rainbows, Toilets and Unicorns ($6.99/$8.80: Friday)

Hidden In Plain Sight ($5.99/$7.55)

inbento ($4.99/$6.49)

Jump, Step, Step ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Super Destroanut: Land Wars ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In celebration of Mar10, Super Mario Maker 2 / Yoshi's Woolly World / Super Mario Party / Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo Olympics are 33% off until Sunday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, eShop Notifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Overpass (€54.99/£48.69)

Langrisser I & II (€49.99/£49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Dead or School (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Yoga Master (€24.99/£31.49)

Mystic Vale (€18.89/£16.99)

Neon City Riders (€19.99/£17.99)

Half Past Fate (€19.99/£17.99)

Alder's Blood (€19.99/£17.99 Friday)

Rack N Ruin (€12.99/£11.49: Friday)

Syder Reloaded (€11.99/£10.79 Friday)

Trancelation (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Brotherhood United (€8.29/£7.49)

Shadows (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Hidden Through Time (€7.99/£6.99)

A Street Cat's Tale (€7.29/£6.59)

NinNinDays (€6.59/£10.07)

Rainbows, Toilets and Unicorns (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Hidden In Plain Sight (€5.5/£4.99)

Super Destroanut: Land Wars (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

inbento (€4.99/£4.49)

Jump, Step, Step (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Japan

Winning Post 9 2020 (¥8580)

My Hero's One Justice 2 (¥8360)

Collar x Malice (¥7700)

Just Dance 2020 (¥6380)

Toraware no Palm Refrain (¥3900)

Nanpure 10000+ Puzzle no Mado (¥3278)

Gothic Murder -Unmei o Kaeru Adventure- (¥1200)

A Street Cat's Tale (¥880)

NinNinDays (¥800)

Speedway Racing (¥800)