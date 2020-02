If you're buying Animal Crossing and that Switch on launch day, it won't take much to get some more Doom.

The eShop has updated with an unexpected price for an upcoming remaster.

Although Doom 64 has been listed in the eShop for weeks in the "Coming Soon" section, the entry was updated overnight with a price of US$4.99, C$6.49, €4.99, and £3.99. This is the same price as the release of Doom (1993).

Doom 64 is slated to launch on March 20.