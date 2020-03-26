Nintendo Downloads - March 26, 2020

The two rules of being president: Bed Keith David, and f**k cancer. (Or COVID.)

Aside from the presidential simulation of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, the headliner releases this week in terms of price are One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (the latest misadventures of the manga/anime that started running when I was in high school), and Railway Empire which is probably coming out at a bad time, all things considered.

If you prefer your sci-fi a little odder, there's Deep Sky Derelicts or the "Oregon Trail IN SPACE" of the Hyperspace Delivery Service, and if you're into vampire fiction there's a game based on White Wolf's Vampire: The Masquerade series. (Look for a review on that tomorrow.) Children of Zodiarcs is out from the good folks at Humble Bundle, and One Step from Eden is Mega Man Battle Network gone roguelike which sounds like a recipe for being as hard as balls.

The oddities of the week come in Europe which gets a week-late release of the thoroughly replacement level RBI Baseball 20, and a (checks) 18 months late release of the Ubisoft-published Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy games.

North America

Switch Retail

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Railway Empire ($39.99/$52.99: Friday)

Gigantosaurus The Game ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitve Edition ($24.99/$31.49: Tuesday)

One Step From Eden ($19.99/$26.99)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Grand Guilds ($19.99/$24.99)

Sin Slayers ($19.99/$24.99)

Children of Zodiarcs ($17.99/$22.49: Friday)

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition ($14.99/$18.89)

Bug Academy ($12.99/$16.37: Monday)

Hyperspace Delivery Service ($9.99/$12.59: Tuesday)

Wanba Warriors ($9.99/$12.59)

Trailer Trashers ($9.99/$12.50)

Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe ($9.99/$11.99)

Repressed ($7.99/$10.07: Friday)

Wenja ($7.99/$10.00)

Copper Bell ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

DreamGallery ($5.99/$7.9)

Rhythm of the Gods ($4.99/$6.29: Monday)

Mekorama ($4.99/$6.29)

Jigsaw Abundance ($4.99/$6.29)

NecroWorm ($4.99/$6.29)

Duck Souls+ ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

ColorGrid ($0.99/$1.25: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: SquareEnix JRPGs are on sale until March 30, and Runner 3 is 90% off on Switch until April 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShop Notifier.

Europe

Switch Retail

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (€69.99/£49.99: Friday)

Gigantosaurus The Game (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

RBI Baseball 20 (€26.99/£22.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitve Edition (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

One Step From Eden (€19.99/£17.99)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Sin Slayers (€19.99/£17.99)

Wheel of Fortune (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Jeopardy (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition (€17.99/£16.19)

Grand Guilds (€17.99/£15.99)

Children of Zodiarcs (€17.99/£15.99: Friday)

Bug Academy (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Hyperspace Delivery Service (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Wanba Warriors (€9.99/£8.99)

Trailer Trashers (€9.99/£8.99)

Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe (€9.99/£8.99)

Repressed (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Wenja (€6.99/£6.29)

Copper Bell (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

DreamGallery (€5.49/£4.99)

Duck Souls+ (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Rhythm of the Gods (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Mekorama (€4.99/£4.49)

Jigsaw Abundance (€4.99/£4.49)

NecroWorm (€4.99/£4.49)

ColorGrid (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Japan

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (¥8580)

Space Invaders Invincible Collection (¥5720)

Grandia Collection (¥4400)

Revenge of Justice (¥3000)

For the King (¥2000)

The Shapeshifting Detective (¥1840)

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition (¥1650)

Moto Rush GT (¥1599)

Inuwashi -Urabure Tantei to Ojou-sama Keiji no Ikebukuro Jiken File- (¥1500)

Lumini (¥1000)

Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe (¥980)

Desktop Volleyball (¥850)

Wenja (¥780)

DreamGallery (¥699)

Mekorama (¥500)