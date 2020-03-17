We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Multiple Games Announced In March Indie World

by Donald Theriault - March 17, 2020, 11:10 am PDT
Discuss in talkback!

Twenty minutes means a lot of games.

Multiple other titles were announced during the Indie World presentation:

  • Dark Cloud-styled Baldo from Italian devs Nap Team, also an action RPG, will be a timed console exclusive in summer.
  • I Am Dead, from the developer of Hohokum and published by Annapurna, is a game designed around exploring the afterlife. Launching first on Switch later this year.
  • Tic Toc Games revealed B.Ark, a side scrolling shooter with a family focus and four player co-op. A timed console exclusive launching in late 2020.
  • Cyanide & Happiness; Freakpocalypse, an adventure spinoff of the webcomic, is planned for summer.
  • Summer in Mara is a farming and crafting adventure game that has different types of weather events and a day/night cycle. It launches in spring.
  • Nimble Games showed Quantum League, an online FPS that features clones that are actually past selves of the character. A late 2020 release.
  • Faerea from Abrakam and Versus Evil is a collectible card game launching this month.
  • Eldest Souls is a 2D action RPG launching in summer.
  • The Blair Witch movie game will release in summer as well.
  • Moving Out, from SMG Studio and Team 17, will release April 28: a demo will be available shortly for it.
  • Sky Racket crosses breaking bricks with scrolling shooters as you try to stay in flight. It's available on the eShop later today.
  • Indie-focused fighting game Bounty Battle will see Switch release this summer. Colloquially, it is known as an indie Smash Bros.
  • Terry Cavanaugh (VVVVVV)'s Dicey Dungeons will have a Switch release sometime this year.
  • Spooky adventure game Ghost of a Tale will launch in spring.
  • thatgamecompany is coming to Switch with Sky: Children of the Light in summer.
  • Pillow Castle's first person puzzle game Superliminal is due on Switch this summer.
  • Wingspan, based on the board game of the same name, will launch this spring.

