Ittle Dew 2+ Returning To Switch eShop Next Week

Freed from a toxic publishing environment, the Zelda-like will be available again.

After several months on the sidelines, a controversially delisted game will be back on the eShop on Thursday.

Ittle Dew 2+, originally developed by Ludosity, was published on Switch in November of 2017 by Nicalis. Following an unspecified breach of contract the publishing rights were set to revert to Ludosity, but Nicalis pulled the game from the eShop on September 19. Ludosity has now reclaimed the rights and will publish the game effective on March 19 - six months to the day of the original delisting.

Okay so a year ago me and Tyrone of Nicalis emailed some back and forth, agreeing (together with their lawyer) that they had been in breach of a contract and that it's null now.



FAST FORWARD TO TODAY, and I just found out they tried to re-publish our game again on a console. — reallyjoel (@reallyjoel) March 13, 2020