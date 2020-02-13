We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Ittle Dew 2+ Returning To Switch eShop Next Week

by Donald Theriault - March 13, 2020, 11:07 am PDT
Source: Ludosity

Freed from a toxic publishing environment, the Zelda-like will be available again.

After several months on the sidelines, a controversially delisted game will be back on the eShop on Thursday.

Ittle Dew 2+, originally developed by Ludosity, was published on Switch in November of 2017 by Nicalis. Following an unspecified breach of contract the publishing rights were set to revert to Ludosity, but Nicalis pulled the game from the eShop on September 19. Ludosity has now reclaimed the rights and will publish the game effective on March 19 - six months to the day of the original delisting.

