Nintendo Downloads - February 20, 2020

Pretty sure the date for this should actually say February 21, given how many Friday releases there are this week. And it'll be a fighting Friday, with the headliners of Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (coming soon to an EVO near you) and the Double Dragon/Kunio bundle serving as headliners, unless you're down to support Matt Walker's Devil May Cry 3 with its new changes (real time weapon change... thankfully, that's all it's ripping from Sony's E3 2006 disaster).

If you picked up the Psikyo Shooting Stars collection last month, the second half of that is out on Tuesday. WayForward has a new original game out this week in co-op platformer Vitamin Connection. It's also a big week for the old school, as we have a NIntendo arcade mahjong game from the Arcade Archives, Puyo Puyo 2, and a classic game featuring Hollywood's newest hit franchise Sonic the Hedgehog.

In actuality, the biggest release of the week (in terms of playtime AND cost) is from Japan as Persona 5 Scramble drops.

North America

Switch Retail

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (US$39.99/C$50.39: Tuesday)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] ($39.99/$50.39)

Switch eShop

Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle ($39.99/$50.39)

Vitamin Connection ($19.99/$26.11)

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition ($19.99/$24.99)

Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

3000th Duel ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

Brief Battles ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Last Encounter ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Blood will be Spilled ($14.99/$17.49)

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal ($14.99/$)

Oddmar ($9.99/$12.59)

Tower of Babel - no mercy ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Fishing Adventure ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Fred3ric ($9.99/$11.99)

Otherworldly ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

Blood Breed ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Knightin'+ ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow ($5/$6.3)

Dark Tower: RPG Dungeon Puzzle ($5/$6.30: Friday)

King Lucas ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Ubermosh:Omega ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Ego Protocol Remastered ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

A Sound Plan ($4.99/$?)

Lines XL ($1.99/$2.49)

Switch Archives

Vs Mahjong ($7.99/$9.87: Friday)

Puyo Puyo 2 ($7.99/$8.99)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($7.99/$8.99)

Demos and Trials

Langrisser I & II

Sales and Price Drops

Sonic games for Switch, 3DS, and Wii U are on sale until the 28th including the Sega Ages Sonic 1 for $3.99 US. DekuDeals

Europe

Switch Retail

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle (€35.99/£32.39: Wednesday)

Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (€19.99/£15.99)

Vitamin Connection (€18.02/£15.14)

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal (€14.99/£13.49)

Blood will be Spilled (€14.49/£13)

Brief Battles (€13.49/£12.49: Friday)

Last Encounter (€13.49/£12.19: Friday)

3000th Duel (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)

Tower of Babel - no mercy (€9.99/£8.99)

Fred3ric (€9.99/£8.99)

Oddmar (€8.99/£8.09)

Fishing Adventure (€8.99/£8.09: Friday)

Otherworldly (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Knightin'+ (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Blood Breed (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (€5.09/£4.59)

Dark Tower: RPG Dungeon Puzzle (€5/£4.49: Friday)

King Lucas (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Ubermosh:Omega (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Ego Protocol Remastered (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lines XL (€1.99/£1.79)

Switch Archives

Vs Mahjong (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Puyo Puyo 2 (€6.99/£5.99)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (€6.99/£5.99)

Demos and Trials

Langrisser I & II

Japan

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phanton Strikers (¥9680)

Chou no Doku Hana no Kusari ~Taishou Tsuya Koi Ibun～ (¥5700)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (¥5280)

Katanamichi Gaiden Katanakami (¥4378)

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (¥1990)

3000th Duel (¥1520)

Assault Chainguns KM (¥1496)

Vs Mahjong (¥838)

Knightin'+ (¥610)

Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (¥510)

Deep Space Rush (¥500)