Nintendo Downloads - February 27, 2020

Did the quarter end a month early and I didn't notice?

This PAX East week is chock full of releases in North America, which likely means a lot of post-facto shadowdrops in Europe. There's a heavy retail component this week with five releases: the two Metro games in the Metro Redux collection (sold separately on the eShop), Samurai Shodown, Two Point Hospital, Rune Factory 4 Special, and the Mega Man Zero/ZX collection.

Indie fans aren't left out in the cold this week, though: Bloodroots and Broken Lines are bringing ultra violence and heartache to us, while there's two takes on the nonogram with the 2D Depixtion and the 3D (!!!!) Voxelgram. I'm kind of curious as to the deal with Hero Must Die and its 50+ endings, while Mousecraft and One Finger Death Punch 2 are also hitting Switch. (My wallet is *weeping* at this point.) The Archives title has yet to be announced as of Tuesday.

Japan's lineup this week is heavy on the visual novels, with no less than four hitting.

North America

Switch Retail

Samurai Shodown (2020) (US$49.99/C$59.99: Tuesday)

Two Point Hospital ($39.99/$54.95: Tuesday)

Rune Factory 4 Special ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Metro 2033 Redux ($24.99/$32.99: Friday)

Metro: Last Light Redux ($24.99/$32.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Hero must die. again ($39.99/$50.39)

Broken Lines ($24.99/$32.49: Tuesday)

Bloodroots ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac ($18.99/$23.93: Wednesday)

Profane ($18.99/$21.79: Friday)

Underhero ($16.99/$21.41)

Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary ($14.99/$18.99)

Hayfever ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

Wanderlust Travel Stories ($14.99/$18.89)

Spartan Fist ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Dual Brain Vol 3: Shapes ($14.99/$not releasing)

No Time To Relax ($13.99/$17.99: Monday)

Soul Axiom Rebooted ($12.99/$15.99)

The Unholy Society ($9.99/$13.90: Tuesday)

Be-A-Walker ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Ganbare! Super Strikers ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Battlesloths ($9.99/$12.59: Monday)

Animated Jigsaw Collection ($9.99/$12.59)

Mousecraft ($9.99/$12.59)

Stab! Stab! Stab! ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

One Finger Death Punch 2 ($8.99/$10.99: Wednesday)

Heaven Dust ($7.99/$10)

Voxelgram ($7.99/$8.99)

Depixtion ($7.99/$?)

Served! ($5.99/$7.55)

MathLand ($5.99/$7.49: Monday)

Vasilis ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Bucket Knight ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Ski Sniper ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

LocO-Sports ($2.99/$3.77: Friday)

Skull Rogue ($2.99/$3.77: Friday)

Arcade Fuzz ($1.99/$2.49: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlight: Bandai Namco is having an "Anime" sale until March 3. DekuDeals, PSPrices (despite the name, they also track Switch and 3DS discounts)

Europe

Switch Retail

Samurai Shodown (2020) (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Two Point Hospital (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Rune Factory 4 Special (€39.99/£32.99: Friday)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Metro 2033 Redux (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Metro: Last Light Redux (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Switch eShop

Hero must die. again (€39.99/£35.99: Wednesday)

Underhero (€16.99/£15.29)

Profane (€15.99/£14.99: Friday)

Bloodroots (€15.99/£15.99: Friday)

Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac (€15.99/£14.39: Wednesday)

Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary (€14.99/£13.49)

Hayfever (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Wanderlust Travel Stories (€14.99/£13.49)

Dual Brain Vol 3: Shapes (€13.99/£11.99)

Kingdom Rush Frontiers (€12.99/£11)

Soul Axiom Rebooted (€12.99/£9.99)

Spartan Fist (€12.49/£11.29: Friday)

Ganbare! Super Strikers (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Mousecraft (€9.99/£8.99)

The Unholy Society (€9.99/£9.00: Tuesday)

Stab! Stab! Stab! (€9.99/£8.39: Friday)

Be-A-Walker (€9.99/£7.99)

Battlesloths (€9.09/£8.19: Wednesday)

Heaven Dust (€6.59/£5.89)

Voxelgram (€6.59/£5.79)

Served! (€5.99/£5.39)

MathLand (€5.99/£5.49: Monday)

Portal Dogs (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Vasilis (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Bucket Knight (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Ski Sniper (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Skull Rogue (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Arcade Fuzz (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

Japan

LoveR Kiss (¥7980)

EVE: Rebirth Terror (¥6380)

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (¥5280)

Hero must die. again (¥3980)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Collection (¥3900)

Senri no Kifu ～Gendai Shogi Mystery～ (¥3000)

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (¥2500)

Kingdom Rush Frontiers (¥1520)

De:Yabatanien (¥1496)

Vortex Attack EX (¥1000)

Desktop Basketball (¥850)