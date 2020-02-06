Sonic 2, Puyo Puyo 2 Getting the Sega Ages Treatment on Switch in February

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 features the drop dash and Puyo Puyo 2 gets an English localization for the first time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Puyo Puyo 2 are coming to Switch on February 20 as the next two entries in the Sega Ages lineup on Nintendo's system.

Sonic 2, originally released in 1992 on the Sega Genesis, features a handful of new features, most importantly to some, the drop dash move introduced in Sonic Mania. Multiple alternate modes pepper the release as well, including a Super Sonic Mode (where you play as Super Sonic throughout), a Time Trial mode with online leaderboards, and the ability to play as Knuckles without the necessity of lock-on technology.

Puyo Puyo 2 was most recently released as part of the Super Nintendo lineup on Nintendo Switch Online, though it was untranslated even in non-Japanese regions. In the Sega Ages release, Puyo Puyo 2 will get an English localization for the first time. This release is based off the arcade version from 1994 and includes two-player online battles, online rankings, a quick rewind feature, and a colorblind mode.

Both games will launch at February 20 for $7.99 each.