Devil May Cry 3 Switch Version To Have Exclusive Co-Op Mode And Weapon, Style Switching

It wasn't official before, but now two people can get bloody.

Capcom is making sure Devil May Cry 3's Switch version is truly a Special edition.

Devil May Cry series producer (and former Nintendo World Report staffer) Matt Walker made the announcement on Twitter today that co-op play will be available for the Bloody Palace mode, letting two players battle through with Dante and Vergil. Co-op was a hidden option in prior DMC3 versions, but is now wide open upon completing the first mission.

Previous announcements from Capcom regarding the port include a "Free Style" option which allows for style switching on the fly, and the same for weapon switching.

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition launches on Switch next Thursday, February 20.