Warface Now Available On Switch eShop In Australia

It's likely to spread around the world.

Another free-to-play shooter has jumped onto the Switch, starting in the land down under.

Warface, the Crytek developed free to play first-person shooter, is now listed on the Australian eShop. It is a 7.2GB download and has English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

Warface began life on PC in 2013, and later appeared on Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It is expected, though not yet confirmed, that the game will come worldwide on Switch through the day tomorrow.