We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Mobi

NES And SNES Switch Online Adding New Games February 19

by Donald Theriault - February 11, 2020, 5:36 pm PST
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

There's some odd ducks in this set.

Switch Online subscribers will get their next hookup of games on February 19.

Western audiences will receive Pop 'n Twinbee, the sixth in the series of cute scrolling shooters, and Smash Tennis, a 1994-in-Europe tennis title, for the SNES library. Both games have never released in North America previously. The NES library update will include Shadow of the Ninja (1990, Natsume, action game) and Elimination Boat Duel (1991, Electro Brain, powerboat racing game).

The Japanese library will include Breath of Fire II (already available in the West) and Pop 'n Twinbee for the Super Famicom, and God Slayer (aka Crystalis) and unlocalized Sunsoft game Atlantis no Nazo for the Famicom.

Talkback

Rancid Planet3 hours ago

What the hell?

Do they want the NES/SNES games to sell the online service or not? They couldn't throw in a DKC2 or something?

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community Manager1 hour ago

I like that they're going a little weird with it and throwing in some games nobody expected, but it'd probably be better if they're putting them out two at a time to go with one well-known "classic" title and one left field pick.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement