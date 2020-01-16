NES And SNES Switch Online Adding New Games February 19

There's some odd ducks in this set.

Switch Online subscribers will get their next hookup of games on February 19.

Western audiences will receive Pop 'n Twinbee, the sixth in the series of cute scrolling shooters, and Smash Tennis, a 1994-in-Europe tennis title, for the SNES library. Both games have never released in North America previously. The NES library update will include Shadow of the Ninja (1990, Natsume, action game) and Elimination Boat Duel (1991, Electro Brain, powerboat racing game).

The Japanese library will include Breath of Fire II (already available in the West) and Pop 'n Twinbee for the Super Famicom, and God Slayer (aka Crystalis) and unlocalized Sunsoft game Atlantis no Nazo for the Famicom.