Arc System Works Localizing Double Dragon And Kunio-Kun Bundle Including Eleven New Localizations

They're going all out for this one.

Arc System Works is bringing a collection of brawlers, action RPGs, and sports titles West after over a year, and it's all going to be localized.

The Kunio-Kun World Collection will be localized for the west as the DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle, launching on February 20. In addition to the three NES Double Dragon games and the four English-released Kunio games (Renegade, Super Dodge Ball, River City Ransom, and Crash 'n the Boys Street Challenge), the collection will include eleven other Kunio games with English translations for the first time ever.

The eleven new translations are for the following games: