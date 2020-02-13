Nintendo Downloads - February 13, 2020

On a week in which a live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie launches, can we really talk about love?

Despite the best efforts of Nintendo to bring down the eShop again on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning with Pokémon Home, the eShop has updated this week with a motley crew of releases. Although The Snack World is finally coming to the West so we can try to see Level-5's latest forced meme, perhaps the most interesting release of this Valentine's week is Florence from Annapurna Interactive.

Your weird release of the week is the thematically appropriate Speed Dating for Ghosts, with a very odd price for Europe, while the Archives feature early SNK arcade game Sasuke vs Commander.

Sega has a busy couple of weeks on the Japanese front, with this week featuring both Hatsune Miku Project Diva Megamix (with a demo) and the Sega Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 the rest of the world gets next week.

North America

Switch Retail

AO Tennis 2 (US$59.99/C$74.99: Tuesday)

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Darksiders Genesis ($39.99: Friday, THQ Nordic)

Switch eShop

Tilt Pack ($14.99/$19.87: Tuesday)

Kingdom Rush Frontiers ($14.99/$18.99)

Little Bit War ($13.71/$17.25: Sunday)

Go All Out! ($12.99/$15.99)

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions ($11.99/$15.11)

Rise of Insanity ($9.99/$12.59)

Speedway Racing ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Help Me, Doctor ($7.99/$10.07: Monday)

Thief Town ($7.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

Kitty Maestro ($7.00/$9.00: Friday)

The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

Speed Dating for Ghosts ($6.99/$7.99: Friday)

Florence ($5.99/$7.49)

Goblin Sword ($4.99/$6.29)

Top Run ($4.99/$6.28: Wednesday)

Reed Remastered ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Super Loop Drive ($3.99/$4.99)

Cosmonauta ($0.99/$1.25: Tuesday)

Pokémon Home (free: Tuesday, subscriptions available)

Wii U eShop

Space Hunted: The Lost Levels ($3.99/$4.99)

Switch Archives

Sasuke vs Commander ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Capcom and Ubisoft titles are on sale until Tuesday including new lows for the Phoenix Wright trilogy and Rayman Legends Definitive Edition. Full lists.

Europe

Switch Retail

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Darksiders Genesis (€39.99/£34.99: Friday, THQ Nordic)

Switch eShop

Tilt Pack (€14.99/£12.50: Tuesday)

Little Bit War (€13.26/£10.20: Sunday)

Go All Out! (€12.99/£11.69)

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (€11.99/£10.79)

Rise of Insanity (€9.99/£8.99)

Speedway Racing (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Help Me, Doctor (€7.99/£7.19: Monday)

The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Speed Dating for Ghosts (€6.66/£5.89: Friday)

Kitty Maestro (€5.50/£5.00: Friday)

Florence (€5.49/£4.99)

Goblin Sword (€4.99/£4.49)

Top Run (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Reed Remastered (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Super Loop Drive (€3.99/£3.59)

Cosmonauta (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Pokémon Home (free: Wednesday, subscriptions available)

Switch Archives

Sasuke vs Commander (€6.99/£6.29)

Sales and Price Drops

Nintendo is holding a Blockbuster Sale until 1 March, including 33% off Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Super Mario Maker 2.

Japan

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Megamix (¥6589)

Railway Empire (¥5280)

It came from space and ate our brains (¥1799)

Everything (¥1480)

Super Tennis Blast (¥1200)

Little Racer (¥1099)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (¥999)

Sasuke vs Commander (¥838)

Florence (¥700)

Deadlings (¥549)

The Childs Sight (¥499)

Pokémon Home (free: Wednesday, subscriptions available)