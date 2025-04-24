Nintendo Downloads - April 24, 2025

This was largely written on Easter Sunday, so a reminder that there is no god and the cage wasn't 30 feet.

Things we missed last week: A new Dokapon game (Sword of Fury) that hopefully will distract the Mario Party Monthly hostages for several, uh, years.

I wasn't expecting much this week, which is good as a lot of my money is getting dropped on Thursday, but there's a couple of things worth keeping an eye on: Neal seemed impressed with the roll-your-own-tabletop game Sunderfolk, and The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (Danganronpa - courtroom drama + strategy RPG) aims to prove that the team still has something left in the tank after some not-well-received followups in this decade.

Although the EggConsole line is taking a week off, there are a couple of oddities on the retro front: a new Technos collection and somehow a Jaleco collection of the Japanese and North American versions of a NES platformer more commonly known as "Totally Rad". Meanwhile, bust out the Japanese credit for an enhanced version of modern shooter (in the scrolling spaceship sense) Trigger Heart Excelica.

North America

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Sunderfolk ($49.99/$64.99: Wednesday)

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Tokimekimap Road To Future ($39.99/$51.99)

Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics ($29.99/$35.99)

Dreamy Syrup ($24.99/$not released)

Old Skies ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

9th Dawn Remake ($15.99/$19.99)

Plot of the Druid ($15.00/$21.11)

H Puzzles: Volleyball Girls ($14.99/$14.99)

Medical Lab Science: Anime Doctor Love in the Public Hospital ($14.90/$19.90)

Medical Lab Science: Anime Nurse Love in the Public Hospital ($14.90/$19.90)

The Fairy's Secret ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

Sunseed Island ($10.99/$15.80: Friday)

Airport Manager Simulator 2025 ($9.99/$14.99: Tuesday)

siMarket Cloth Store Simulator ($9.99/$13.99)

Deep Deep Deep Nightmare ($9.99/$12.99)

Clothes & Outlet Supermarket Store Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Aha! Spot The Change Brain Teaser ($8.99/$11.49)

Spot the Difference Detective ($8.99/$11.49)

Spot the Difference with Masterpieces ($8.99/$11.49)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Magic John & Totally Rad ($7.99/$11.00: Wednesday)

Ale Tavern Master ($7.99/$11.20)

Gnomes and Knights ($7.99/$11.00: Friday)

Internet Club & Cafe Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Out of Moves ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Hegzis ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Cave of Illusions ($4.99/$7.49)

Cats Visiting Historical Times ($4.99/$6.99)

Bee Flowers: Royal Garden ($4.99/$6.83)

Capy's Quest ($4.99/$7.00: Friday)

Spy Guy Jigsaw Fun ($4.99/$5.56: Friday)

Clash of Rivals ($3.99/$5.99)

Jumping Boy ($3.99/$5.99)

Brain Challenge Spot the Real One ($3.99/$5.39)

Brain Teaser! Spin & Build Castle ($3.99/$5.39)

Where's That Person? ($3.99/$5.39)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Geomdansan ($2.40/$3.50)

Escape Game Room03 ($1.00/$1.44)

Splatter Blocks ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A "Partner Spotlight" sale until the end of the day on the 27th includes record low prices (65% off) on Persona 5 Royal and Tactica. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (€59.99/£49.99: Wednesday)

Sunderfolk (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Tokimekimap Road To Future (€38.99/£33.50: Wednesday)

Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics (€26.99/£22.74: Wednesday)

Dreamy Syrup (€19.90/£17.89)

Old Skies (€19.49/£17.59: Wednesday)

9th Dawn Remake (€14.99/£13.49)

H Puzzles: Volleyball Girls (€14.99/£14.99)

Medical Lab Science: Anime Doctor Love in the Public Hospital (€14.90/£13.90)

Medical Lab Science: Anime Nurse Love in the Public Hospital (€14.90/£13.90)

The Fairy's Secret (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Sunseed Island (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)

Airport Manager Simulator 2025 (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Atama (€9.99/£8.99)

Deep Deep Deep Nightmare (€9.99/£8.99)

siMarket Cloth Store Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Clothes & Outlet Supermarket Store Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Aooni The Horror of Blueberry Onsen (€9.90/£8.00)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Magic John & Totally Rad (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Aha! Spot The Change Brain Teaser (€7.99/£7.99)

Spot the Difference Detective (€7.99/£7.99)

Spot the Difference with Masterpieces (€7.99/£7.99)

Internet Club & Cafe Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Cave of Illusions (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Out of Moves (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Hegzis (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Cats Visiting Historical Times (€4.99/£4.49)

Bee Flowers: Royal Garden (€4.99/£4.49)

Spy Guy Jigsaw Fun (€4.99/£4.49)

Capy's Quest (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Jumping Boy (€3.99/£3.49: Wednesday)

Clash of Rivals (€3.99/£3.49)

Brain Challenge Spot the Real One (€2.49/£2.24)

Brain Teaser! Spin & Build Castle (€2.49/£2.24)

Where's That Person? (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Geomdansan (€2.40/£2.19)

Escape Game Room03 (€1.00/£0.89)

Splatter Blocks (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (¥7700)

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Tokimekimap Road To Future (¥5940)

Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics (¥4620)

Trigger Heart Exelica Enhanced (¥4500)

Nekura na Classmate ga Ore no Ibukuro o Tsukande Hanashite Kurenai (¥4290)

Dreamy Syrup (¥2480)

Medical Lab Science: Anime Doctor Love in the Public Hospital (¥2290)

Medical Lab Science: Anime Nurse Love in the Public Hospital (¥2290)

9th Dawn Remake (¥1999)

H Puzzles: Volleyball Girls (¥1999)

Sunseed Island (¥1650)

Deep Deep Deep Nightmare (¥1620)

Preserve (¥1500)

Airport Manager Simulator 2025 (¥1499)

Atama (¥1499)

Masters Bowling (¥1490)

Hermeneus's Miniature Garden (¥1420)

siMarket Cloth Store Simulator (¥1299)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Magic John & Totally Rad (¥990)

Difficult To Read Animal Quiz (¥980)

Cave of Illusions (¥799)

Capy's Quest (¥779)

Cats Visiting Historical Times (¥699)

Hegzis (¥600)

Jumping Boy (¥599)

Everything You Could Ask For (¥500)

Bee Flowers: Royal Garden (¥499)

Out of Moves (¥499)

Multiple Choice Quiz: Elementary School Astronomy (¥420)

World Heritage Sites Quiz For Adults (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Geomdansan (¥240)

Escape Game Room03 (¥100)