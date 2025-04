Explore Zelda's journey to the past.

Koei Tecmo returns for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a musou game set in the far past of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Imprisoning War took place "long ago" in the Hyrule of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and Age of Imprisonment's story leads directly into that of Tears of the Kingdom.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches this winter.