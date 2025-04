They borrowed some elements from That Man before shanking him.

The first first-party game announced for Switch 2 is the one you'd expect.

Mario Kart World was the first game shown in the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. The game will feature 24 racers on track, as well as an F-Zero-like "Knockout Tour" and "Free Roam" modes.

The game will launch on day 1 of Switch 2, and a dedicated Direct will air on April 17 at 9 a.m. ET.