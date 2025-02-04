Zelda and Street Fighter Amiibo Announced, Switch 2 Compatible

Amiibo support for Switch 2 confirmed!

Five new Zelda amiibo were announced by Nintendo today shortly after the Direct. Tears of the Kingdom companions Tulin, Yunobo, Sidon, and Riju will get amiibo June 5th, the same day the Switch 2 releases, and Mineru's Construct will release as an amiibo on a later date. When scanned in Tears of the Kingdom, they "might" grant a paraglider fabric.

Street Fighter 6 will come to Switch 2 at launch with three amiibo figures and 22 amiibo cards. Players can save outfits and button settings to the amiibo or send friend requests with a tap. Terry, a guests character from Fatal Fury, will not get a new amiibo, and his Smash Bros. amiibo is not listed as compatible on Street Fighter's website.