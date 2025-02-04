We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Zelda and Street Fighter Amiibo Announced, Switch 2 Compatible

by Adam Abou-Nasr - April 2, 2025, 12:51 pm EDT
Amiibo support for Switch 2 confirmed!

Five new Zelda amiibo were announced by Nintendo today shortly after the Direct. Tears of the Kingdom companions Tulin, Yunobo, Sidon, and Riju will get amiibo June 5th, the same day the Switch 2 releases, and Mineru's Construct will release as an amiibo on a later date. When scanned in Tears of the Kingdom, they "might" grant a paraglider fabric.

Street Fighter 6 will come to Switch 2 at launch with three amiibo figures and 22 amiibo cards. Players can save outfits and button settings to the amiibo or send friend requests with a tap. Terry, a guests character from Fatal Fury, will not get a new amiibo, and his Smash Bros. amiibo is not listed as compatible on Street Fighter's website.

Talkback

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing Writer39 minutes ago

Wowsers! I thought Amiibo were done. Color me surprised!

Hey maybe Donkey Kong and get in on this fully now! Such a shame Tropical Freeze missed the Amiibo wagon! Two times no less!

