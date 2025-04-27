We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 924: It's The Dumb Shit Era

by James Jones, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - April 27, 2025, 8:41 pm EDT
Bring order to this era where I can't order anything.

This week we talk about trying to order a Switch 2 (00:02:05), which turns into a post-mortem for various websites. All three of us did succeed, despite the best (and worst) efforts of our favored retailers. James uses extreme skill in transitions to get us to LISTENER MAIL - why are so many Switch 2 games only key cards (00:51:02) and should someone buy Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition if they already have the Wii U release (01:06:27).

This leads to another graceful transition where James gives his New Business - having now completed X's new content, Guillaume is mired in The Gunk (01:26:11), and Jon is exploring Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (01:36:36).

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is "Truth, Despair, and Hope" from Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones.. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

