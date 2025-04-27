Episode 924: It's The Dumb Shit Era

Bring order to this era where I can't order anything.
This week we talk about trying to order a Switch 2 (00:02:05), which turns into a post-mortem for various websites. All three of us did succeed, despite the best (and worst) efforts of our favored retailers. James uses extreme skill in transitions to get us to LISTENER MAIL - why are so many Switch 2 games only key cards (00:51:02) and should someone buy Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition if they already have the Wii U release (01:06:27).
This leads to another graceful transition where James gives his New Business - having now completed X's new content, Guillaume is mired in The Gunk (01:26:11), and Jon is exploring Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (01:36:36).
