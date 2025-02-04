We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Mobi

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Adding Switch 2 Exclusive GameCube Library

by Donald Theriault - April 2, 2025, 10:23 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo Direct

Three PRICY RPGs in the "coming soon" pile.

It was already confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online would carry over to Switch 2, but it will bring a new library with it.

Expansion Pack subscribers will get access to a library of GameCube games on June 5 (launch day). The first three games in the library will be The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and Soul Calibur 2 - the latter offering 4 player local and online support.

Listed as "coming soon" were:

  • Super Mario Sunshine
  • Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance
  • Pokemon Colosseum
  • Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness
  • Super Mario Strikers
  • Chibi-Robo
  • Luigi's Mansion

A NSO GameCube-shaped wireless controller (with an added C button on the top for Switch 2 support) will be sold beginning on June 5.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement