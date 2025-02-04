Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Adding Switch 2 Exclusive GameCube Library

Three PRICY RPGs in the "coming soon" pile.
It was already confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online would carry over to Switch 2, but it will bring a new library with it.
Expansion Pack subscribers will get access to a library of GameCube games on June 5 (launch day). The first three games in the library will be The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and Soul Calibur 2 - the latter offering 4 player local and online support.
Listed as "coming soon" were:
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance
- Pokemon Colosseum
- Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness
- Super Mario Strikers
- Chibi-Robo
- Luigi's Mansion
A NSO GameCube-shaped wireless controller (with an added C button on the top for Switch 2 support) will be sold beginning on June 5.