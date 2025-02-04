Switch 2 Only Supports Newer Micro SD Express Format for Expanded Storage

Older regular SD cards will not work on the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 will only use the newer, faster, Micro SD "Express" cards, for expandable memory. Older regular Micro SD cards that players may already own for their current Nintendo Switch systems will not be compatible.

The SD "Express" format of SD Cards is a relatively new standard to the consumer SD Card marketplace that has much faster data transfer capability. The specification has been technically available for several year, but only recently have actual products started to become available for consumers to purchase.

However, while regular microSD memory cards are not compatible for use as storage, they can be used to copy screenshots and videos from an older Nintendo Switch system.