Game Share Announced, Allows 1 Copy of Select Games to Be On Several Systems for Local or Online Multiplayer

Switch AND Switch 2 systems can share a single game copy to other players for multiplayer purposes.

Remember Download Play for the Nintendo DS? It's back! Announced today, the new feature allows players to play multiplayer locally or online with a single copy of a game. Essentially, they are "sharing" their copy with other players for purposes of multiplayer.

This feature will only be available on certain titles, and Nintendo has announced that the Switch games Captain Toad, Super Mario 3D World, 51 Worldwide Games, Mario Odyssey, and Big Brain Academy will receive updates to allow this feature. Certain Switch 2 exclusive games will also have this ability.

Games can be shared and played together between a mix of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems.