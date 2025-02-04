EA, 2K Loading Switch 2 Up With Sports And Entertainment

Hopefully one of those efforts is more of a Canadian Stampede than the New Blood Rising the Switch 1 got.

The Switch 2 is ready for some football. And football. And basketball.

Both EA and 2K's sports divisions made appearances in the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct today to confirm that major sports will be represented on the system. EA recommitted to the EA FC series which has been on Switch since its launch year as FIFA, but will also be bringing the Madden NFL series to the Switch 2 as well. The gridiron series has been absent from Nintendo consoles since 2013 following a disastrous performance for the Wii U Madden launch game.

Not to be outdone, 2K's sports division also announced that the NBA and WWE 2K series would be available on Switch 2. Although NBA has been a Switch staple, there has not been a WWE-licensed game on Switch since a technical tire fire version of WWE 17, and the game has moved from Yukes to an internal Take Two studo.