Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for Switch 2

A brand new DK in a brand new 3D platformer.

Closing out today's Switch 2 Nintendo Direct was the reveal of the long rumored Donkey Kong 3D platformer. Officially revealed as Donkey Kong Bananza, the new game stars a redesigned Donkey Kong similar in appearence to the design seen in Mario Kart World and the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Though he's also wearing pants this time around.

The game places a focus on climing and bashing yoru way through a large environment. The world appears to be voxel-based with Donkey Kong able to smash his way through it, digging holes and tearing up pieces to use as weapons.

Donkey Kong Bananza is planned for release on July 17th, a little over a month after the release of the Switch 2.