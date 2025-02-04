We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for Switch 2

by John Rairdin - April 2, 2025, 10:40 am EDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

A brand new DK in a brand new 3D platformer.

Closing out today's Switch 2 Nintendo Direct was the reveal of the long rumored Donkey Kong 3D platformer. Officially revealed as Donkey Kong Bananza, the new game stars a redesigned Donkey Kong similar in appearence to the design seen in Mario Kart World and the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Though he's also wearing pants this time around.

The game places a focus on climing and bashing yoru way through a large environment. The world appears to be voxel-based with Donkey Kong able to smash his way through it, digging holes and tearing up pieces to use as weapons.

Donkey Kong Bananza is planned for release on July 17th, a little over a month after the release of the Switch 2.

Talkback

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing Writer48 minutes ago

Not my vision but I do like what I see. Another 3D character action game by Nintendo is always a good thing. Hopefully we see a few classic characters in there. If this does well I imagine this is what we can expect from DK going forward. This is the Mario Galaxy/Jungle Beat team through and through.

I hope we see Diddy, Dixie and Cranky in here but at the moment it's not looking likely at all. However we've seen so little so who knows? My real question is that if those characters do get to be playable in a game like this, do their character designs lend themselves to this smash and bash gameplay?

Diddy and Dixie are far smaller than DK with much smaller arms. It is probably a nothing issue as Diddy's Pop Guns and Dixie's hair provide the necessary destructive muscle in Retro's titles. Still I can't help but wonder if their character designs wouldn't fit to well with this gameplay.

Maybe the Treehouse will give us answers.

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing Writer10 minutes ago

Huh... Now that I think about it, King K Rool's body type would fit with this gameplay pretty well. But no way.

Or way?

