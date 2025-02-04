Some of the stuff will be new to you.

After being teased in fine print last week, Nintendo has detailed what exactly a "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" game is.

Switch 2 Editions will offer enhanced graphics and framerate, as well as additional gameplay options to selected games. The first example shown was be a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree on July 24, which will add a new series of dedicated minigames that support the Switch 2 camera and microphone.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will add support for higher framerates and resolution, plus a new "Zelda Notes" feature for trading information in the Nintendo Switch App (a rename of the current Nintendo Switch Online app will occur in May). The upgrades will be available on June 5. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will add a new "Star-Crossed World" story in a Switch 2 Edition, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A will support higher framerates with Beyond specifically offering 4k resolution at 60 FPS or 1080p resolution at 120FPS.

Players will be able to upgrade Switch games to Switch 2 Editions. Although pricing has not generally been revealed, the upgrades for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be available for free to subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online at the Expansion Pack level.