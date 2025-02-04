Nintendo Switch 2 Launches at $449.99 USD, £395.99, ¥49,980, and 469,99 €

Bundles including a digital copy of Mario Kart World will be available for slightly higher price points.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 when it launches in the US. It will launch at £395.99 in the UK. It will require ¥49,980 in Japan. It will demand 469,99 € in the EU, and $629.99 in Canada.

Additionally, a bundle including both the Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware and an included code for a digital copy of Mario Kart World will be available for higher prices: $499.99 in the US, $699.99(+tax) in Canada, £429.99 in the UK, ¥43,980 in Japan, and 509,99 € in the EU. The bundle appears to show a significant discount over buying the system and the game itself separately on lunch day.

In a surprising twist, Japan will have a Japanese-Language System version at the prices stated here, which Nintendo is listing as "Japan Only". There will also be a Multi-Language System available in Japan for ¥69,980. This suggests that the Japanese-Language systems will be less desirable to international buyers who are trying to take advantage of currency valuation differences between other currencies and the Japanese Yen, and possible Japanese Nintendo Consumers could see less pressure from overseas scalpers.