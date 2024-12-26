Now we just need Keldeo, though as a Water type they might be more useful at one of the in-person event sites.

The Unova Tour event is going to have some additional rewards, and ponying up could result in victory.

A "Unova Tour Pass" has been announced for the global event on March 1 - 2 that will offer rewards for play during the week of the event. Levels in the pass can be gained through normal gameplay (such as catching Pokemon or taking part in raid battles) which earns "Tour Points", and "Pass Tasks" will be available daily in the week before the event and hourly during the event hours on Saturday and Sunday that will provide ranks toward the pass. Reaching the maximum rank in the pass will include an encounter with a Zorua (most likely the normal form as although the species has a Hisuian form, that form has not been released in Pokemon Go as of press time). This pass will be made available to all trainers that log in beginning at 10 a.m. local time on February 24, and rewards will need to be claimed by 6 p.m. local time on March 9.

"Tour Pass Premium" will be a paid version of the pass with a similar leveling structure available at the same time, but offering additional benefits. Purchasers of the paid pass will receive an encounter with the mythical Victini and the capstone prize will be a new item called the "Lucky Trinket" which can force a "lucky" trade with a friend when used*. The pass will be available in game or on the Pokemon Go Web Store for US$14.99 or equivalent: an option will be available exclusively on the web store for US$5 more which immediately unlocks the first ten levels of rewards.

The pass will only be available for the worldwide event; the in-person events offer tickets with some of the same benefits. Despite the current devastating fires in and around Los Angeles where the North American in-person event is scheduled to be held, developer Niantic have indicated the live event in the city will proceed as planned. The event site at the Rose Bowl has been used as a staging area for out-of-state and international fire crews coming to assist.