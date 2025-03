Just hook it to my phone.

In today's Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto announced the Nintendo Today app, a new platform to view complete Nintendo Directs as well as daily postings with updates on upcoming games and other content to be specified. Starting after April 2nd's direct, the app will feature news about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Today is available..today.

You can download the iOS Version here. The Android Version can be found here.