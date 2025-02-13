Nintendo Downloads - February 13, 2025

Gaming's most infamous underflow error is back for another go-around.

Things we missed this week: Namco's 1998 isometric action game Marchen Maze was the Archives release.

On paper, this is a two game week: either Civilization VII with the most aggressive Mahatma Gandhi this side of Gandhi II or the latest game in the rapidly spiraling out of control Trails series. However, the relative underperformance of Trails (as seen in Jordan's review) means there's a steel chair coming from the indie ranks. Although Allison makes a compelling case for Urban Myth Dissolution Center I'm going to give a shoutout to Afterlove EP, the Indonesian-set rhythm / adventure game that got announced in an Indie World show back in 2021.

Other items to watch for include the Switch version of beloved 2024 PC title Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, the Switch version of Undying published by the studio whose head ISN'T looking at a year in the clink for flying a drone into a water bomber that was to be used to help with the Los Angeles wildfires, and Playism publishing the very Russian-sounding RPG Snezhinka.

Also babe, wake up: new Neptunia game is dropping in Japan and based on the last round of games in that franchise, in Japan ONLY. Which is a shame, as it's a strategy RPG with quite the pedigree as explained by Tony Schiavone.

North America

Civilization VII (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II ($59.99/$74.99: Friday)

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Amber Isle ($24.99/$33.99)

Undying ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

Afterlove EP ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Mstchmaker Agency ($19.99/$29.00)

Echoes of the Plum Grove ($19.99/$25.99)

Metal Suits: Counter Attack ($19.99/$25.99)

Discolored 2 ($19.99/$24.99)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center ($17.99/$23.49: Tuesday)

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip ($17.99/$23.49)

Recall: Empty Wishes ($14.99/$21.99)

Witch of the Meta Loop ($14.99/$21.55)

Dead Dragons ($14.99/$20.99)

Guns of Fury ($14.99/$19.49)

The Beastmaster Princess ($12.99/$19.99: Friday)

Snezhinka ($11.99/$15.49)

Bumblebee - Search for Happiness ($9.99/$15.00)

Bioweaver ($9.99/$13.99)

Truck Mechanic Sim 2025 ($9.99/$14.99: Friday)

House Mansion Flipper ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)

Call of Sentinels ($7.99/$11.50: Saturday)

Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Doggy Up ($6.99/$9.73: Friday)

EggConsole Arctic PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Make It! Donut ($5.00/$4.55)

Penguin Flight ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Crosswords: World Tour ($4.99/$6.99)

Sokocrab ($4.99/$6.83)

Slasher Origins ($4.99/$6.49)

Girlfriend From Hell ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Leafy Season ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Dino Market ($4.00/$6.49: Monday)

Vampire Waifu Puzzles ($3.99/$5.99)

Puzzle & Summoner ($2.30/$3.00)

Europe

Civilization VII (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Amber Isle (€24.99/£24.99)

Mstchmaker Agency (€19.99/£17.99)

Afterlove EP (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Discolored 2 (€19.49/£17.59)

Metal Suits: Counter Attack (€19.49/£17.59)

Echoes of the Plum Grove (€19.99/£15.99)

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip (€17.49/£14.99: Wednesday)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (€17.49/£15.79: Wednesday)

Undying (€16.79/£15.49: Tuesday)

Dead Dragons (€14.99/£13.49)

Recall: Empty Wishes (€14.99/£13.49)

Witch of the Meta Loop (€14.99/£13.49)

Guns of Fury (€14.99/£12.99)

Snezhinka (€11.99/£10.59)

Bumblebee - Search for Happiness (€9.99/£9.99)

Bioweaver (€9.99/£8.99)

Truck Mechanic Sim 2025 (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

House Mansion Flipper (€7.99/£5.99: Friday)

Call of Sentinels (€7.99/£7.00: Saturday)

Doggy Up (€6.99/£6.29)

Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

EggConsole Arctic PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Make It! Donut (€5.00/£2.56)

Jigsaw Chronicles: Haunting Tales (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Penguin Flight (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Crosswords: World Tour (€4.99/£4.49)

Sokocrab (€4.99/£4.49)

Slasher Origins (€4.99/£3.99)

Girlfriend From Hell (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Dino Market (€4.00/£3.59: Monday)

Puzzle & Summoner (€2.00/£1.80: Wednesday)

Japan

Civilization VII (¥7700: Tuesday)

Hyperdimension Noire: Goddess Black Heart (¥5280)

Amber Isle (¥3850)

Shieldwall (¥2800)

Afterlove EP (¥2570)

Metal Suit: Counterattack (¥2300)

Witch of the Meta Loop (¥2399)

Echoes of the Plum Grove (¥2200)

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip (¥1980)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (¥1980)

Bioweaver (¥1800)

Guns of Fury (¥1700)

Recall: Empty Wishes (¥1660)

Bumblebee - Search for Happiness (¥1600)

Truck Mechanic Sim 2025 (¥1599)

Dead Dragons (¥1320)

House Mansion Flipper (¥1229)

Snezhinka (¥1180)

Doggy Up! (¥1100)

EggConsole Arctic PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Toon Breakout 3D (¥690)

Girlfriend from Hell (¥660)

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East (¥600)

Make It! Donut (¥500)

Masked Devourer (¥500)

Penguin Flight (¥499: Wednesday)

Sokocrab (¥499)

Find! Lonely Picto-San (¥420)

Puzzle & Summoner (¥300)