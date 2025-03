And the Horizon movie will be out on the 19th.

Nintendo seems to love the late March / early April window for theatrical launches.

The company announced today that the Legend of Zelda movie will have its wide theatrical release on March 26, 2027. Ths follows on from the first animated Super Mario Bros movie launching in early April 2023 and the sequel April of next year.

Casting for the Sony Pictures collab has not been announced.